Full lineup set for 5th annual Edmonds International Women’s Day March 4

Crank’d Up Consulting and Girls On The Run Snohomish County have announce the full lineup for their Edmonds International Women’s Day event, set for Saturday, March 4.

Doors will open at noon at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., where attendees will enjoy a selection of food and beverage choices, curated by women chefs, bartenders and leadership at FeedMe Hospitality & Restaurant Group.

Food:

Spring Pea Soup: Katie Dunsmoor, Director of Purchasing

Lamb Flatbread Slider: Megan Honan, Potlatch Bistro and Shore Pine Coffee

Chicken Liver Mousse Grougere: Jorden Wood, Salt & Iron

Dolce De Leche Tres Leches: Esbeidi Madrigal, Shooby Doo Catering

French Onion Tartlett: Becca Grissinger, Shooby Doo Catering

Pancit Bihon: Fery Sutanto, MARKET Seattle

Cauliflower Potato Cups: Shooby Doo Catering

Tamarind Sour

Reese Rowe, Shooby Doo Catering

Cocktails/Mocktails:

Sea02 in the PNW: Vanessa Robinson, Bar Dojo

Cucumber Mule: Shannon Mullane, Director of Finance and Payroll

Femme Fatale: Stacy Wells and Linda Elliot, Shooby Doo Catering

Registered attendees will also be able to have professional photos and headshots taken by Style Sponsor, Armoire. “We are thrilled to be a part of this amazing event,” says Armoire’s Chief Boss Lady Ambika Singh, “honoring women who have gone above and beyond to serve their communities.”

The speaking program begins at 1 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m., and will feature the following:

Above and Beyond: Honoring four local women who worked on the front lines of retail and health care at the height of the pandemic

o Rose Castano: Beer and wine steward @ Ballinger Thriftway

o Tina Porter Castillo: RN CCRN, PACU Recovery Room @ Harborview Medical Center

o Erin Ornes: manager at Brigid’s Bottleshop

o Stacy Wells: Server and bartender at various Edmonds restaurants

The Importance of Representation in the Media

o Mimi Jung: Co-anchor, KING 5 Mornings

o Farah Jadran: Reporter, KING 5 Mornings and morning anchor, KING 5 Weekend

Keynote Speaker: Michelle Li, co-founder of The Very Asian Foundationand former KING 5 anchor.

There will be a book signing with Michelle Li from 4-4:45 p.m. Her new book, A Very Asian Guide to Korean Food, is available for purchase at the Edmonds Bookshop. Books won’t be sold onsite so attendees are encouraged to pick up their book prior to the event.

Starting at 5 p.m., a post-event gathering is happening at Brigid’s Bottleshop, featuring local women brewers and winemakers. Brigit’s will be featuring these select beverages for several days leading up to March 8, which is the official International Women’s Day.

“It’s exciting to see all of this come together,” said Edmonds International Women’s Day Founder Alicia Crank. “This event had grown year after year, so much so that we’ve had to make a couple of changes. There will be a limited number of in-person general admission tickets open to the public and will cost $25. Many of the sponsored tickets will be prioritized and given to underserved girls and women in our community — the foundation for creating this event back in 2019 –for free. Virtual attendance is also free.”

“None of this would be possible without the generous support of volunteers and local businesses owners, many who have been a part of this since day one,” she added. “I am grateful to all of the organizations that have signed on to support the significant milestone of Edmonds International Women’s Day.”

Cline Jewelers is the Special Anniversary sponsor for this year’s event, with DME CPA Group and Multicultural Association of Edmonds as the Presenting sponsors. Other sponsors include Feedme Hospitality & Restaurant Group, Edmonds Waterfront Center, Morgan and Moss, Walnut Street Coffee, and The Agency|Sittauer Gouge Group, Rogue, Ombu Salon + Spa, AtWork! and Edmonds Bookshop.

Those who would like to learn more about the event can visit www.crankdup.co.