Green Drinks Edmonds to host first meeting March 2 at Salish Sea Boathouse

Green Drinks Edmonds will be hosting its first meeting Friday, March 2 at 6 p.m. at Salish Sea Brewing Co. Boathouse, 180 Dayton St., Ste. 102, Edmonds.

Green Drinks is an international organization that provides opportunities to meet other people in your area interested in environmental issues. Typically there are not any formal presentations, just a chance to meet like-minded people.

The event’s organizer is Bill Derry, president of the Pilchuck Audubon Society. Derry said he is working on Edmonds Marsh and Estuary restoration “as well as other environmental issues in the Salish Sea area.”

For those who want to stay, there will be live music from “The Sidekickers” after the meeting, Derry said.