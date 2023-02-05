High school sports roundup: Feb. 3-4, 2023

Boys basketball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 79-38
The Hawks clinched the Wesco 3A title and will enter the District 1 tournament after closing out their season with a 41-point victory over the Bruins.
Scoring by quarters: Total
Cascade 11-12-10- 5 38
Mountlake Terrace 14-19-26-20 79
Mountlake Terrace scorers:
Jaxon Dubiel 29, Chris Meegan 11, Rayshaun Connor 9, Zaveon Jones 8, Logan Tews 6, Svayjeet Singh 4, Nic Sylvester 4, Talan Zenk 4, Andrew Delgadillo 3, Gabe Towne 1
Cascade scorers:
Devin Gilbert 10, Aidan Kopra 10, Gavin Wright 5, Kolten Monteith 4, Javon Slaughter 4, Mason Zimmerman 3, Marcell Alexander 2
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 13-2, 15-5; Cascade 2-13, 5-14
Mountlake Terrace next game: First round of District playoffs vs winner of Thursday’s Snohomish/Everett game; Saturday, Feb. 11; at Mountlake Terrace High School, time to be announced later
Meadowdale defeated Cedarcrest 51-43
Scoring by quarter: Total
Meadowdale 14-9-10-18 51
Cedarcrest 7-21-11- 4 43
Meadowdale scorers:
Malik Robinson 22, Jaymon Wright 12, David Janzen 9, Avery Pelote 6, Devon Waldrop-Leathers 2
Cedarcrest scorers:
Tillman Yowell 12, Timmy Ojeda-Silva 7, Jack LeBlanc 6, Murphy Vliem 5, Cooper Ayers 4, Adam Rawlings 4, Connor Haraden 3, Max Taibl 2
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 3-12, 7-13; Cedarcrest 7-8, 9-10
Meadowdale’s season is over
Snohomish defeated Lynnwood 67-54
Snohomish top scorers:
Drew Davis 20, Amari Biggs 19, Jason Roth 15
Lynnwood top scorers:
Cimaryus Sterling 13, Keegan Williams 12, Jordan Whittle 8
Records (league and overall): Snohomish 7-8, 9-11; Lynnwood 4-11, 7-13
Lynnwood’s season is over
Girls basketball
Lynnwood defeated Snohomish 55-42
Lynnwood overcame an early 8-0 deficit to defeat Snohomish and clinch a spot in the double-elimination District tournament that will begin next week. Lynnwood’s Aniya Hooker led all scorers with 19 points.
Scoring by quarter: Total
Snohomish 10-13-14- 5 42
Lynnwood 11-20-18- 6 55
Lynnwood scorers:
Aniya Hooker 19, Kayla Lorenz 16, Mataya Canda 6, Teyah Clark 5, Eve Pereira 5, Nyree Johnson 4
Snohomish scorers:
Tyler Gildersleeve-Stiles 15, Jada Andresen 9, Kendall Hammer 6, Sienna Capelli 5, Catherine Greene 4, Baella Stitch 3
Records (league and overall):
Lynnwood next game: 1st Round District Tournament; winner of Wednesday’s Meadowdale/Shorecrest game; Friday, Feb. 10 at Lynnwood High School, time to be announced later
Meadowdale defeated Cedarcrest 70-20
Meadowdale scorers:
Jordan Leith 14, Gia Powell 13, Mia Brockmeyer 12, Audrey Lucas 8, Kaiya Dotter 5, Natalie Durbin 5, Payton Fleishman 5, Sam Medina 3, Ava Powell 3, Mackenzie Tindall 2
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 11-4, 15-5; Cedarcrest 1-14, 3-17
Meadowdale next game: District play-in game (elimination game); Wednesday, Feb. 8; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 47-31
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 6-9, 10-9; Edmonds-Woodway 3-12, 5-15
Edmonds-Woodway’s season is over
Girls wrestling
3A Sub-Regional Tournament- at Marysville Pilchuck High School
Team Results:
Everett 222, Arlington 203, Shorewood 177, Marysville Pilchuck 138, Snohomish 123, Stanwood 107, Edmonds-Woodway 69, Marysville Getchell 59, Monroe 53, Juanita 52, Cascade 48, Mountlake Terrace 42, Shorecrest 39, Lynnwood 32, Liberty (Issaquah) 26, Bellevue 24, Meadowdale 15, Interlake 9, Lake Washington 3
Edmonds-School District individual wrestlers placing Top 8 in their weight classes:
100 lbs:
8th Place- Ny Ny Pendleton (Edmonds-Woodway)
105 lbs:
5th Place- Gwendolyn McCrummen (Lynnwood)
115 lbs:
4th Place- Marylyne Obare (Mountlake Terrace)
6th Place- Anh Nguyen (Lynnwood)
120 lbs:
4th Place- Ashley Lara (Lynnwood)
5th Place- Ka’mareah Pelote (Meadowdale)
6th Place- Rosechelle Obare (Mountlake Terrace)
7th Place- Hannah Baldock (Edmonds-Woodway)
125 lbs:
2nd Place- Jennifer Reinoso (Edmonds-Woodway)
130 lbs:
2nd Place- Grace Fitting (Edmonds-Woodway)
3rd Place- Neela Lopez Hernandez (Mountlake Terrace)
145 lbs:
7th Place- Jael Whitaker (Edmonds-Woodway)
170 lbs:
6th Place- Vilhelmine Magne (Edmonds-Woodway)
235 lbs:
7th Place- Elizabeth Zurybida (Lynnwood)
Boys wrestling
Wesco 3A South Sub-Regional Tournament
at Shorecrest High School
Team Scores:
Edmonds-Woodway 345, Lynnwood 309, Shorewood 252, Shorecrest 230.5, Mountlake Terrace 149.5, Meadowdale 115
Top 6 individuals by weight classification
106 lbs:
1st Place- Jude Haines (Edmonds-Woodway)
2nd Place- Phillipe Ban (Lynnwood)
3rd Place- Eli Jeppsen (Shorewood)
4th Place- Aidan Duong (Edmonds-Woodway)
5th Place- Neta Navot (Shorecrest)
6th Place- Shyeras Bhattarai (Shorewood)
113 lbs:
1st Place- AP Tran (Edmonds-Woodway)
2nd Place- Dylan Rice (Edmonds-Woodway)
3rd Place- Owen Mulder (Shorewood)
4th Place- Braedyn Clark (Lynnwood)
5th Place- Ashton Myers (Lynnwood)
6th Place- Mike O’Neal (Meadowdale)
120 lbs:
1st Place- Maddox Millikan (Meadowdale)
2nd Place- Eric Ly (Lynnwood)
3rd Place- Urijah Thompson (Meadowdale)
4th Place- Finn Bachler (Shorewood)
5th Place- Aiden Kim (Edmonds-Woodway)
6th Place- Boaz Lang (Edmonds-Woodway)
126 lbs:
1st Place- Joseph Martinez (Shorecrest)
2nd Place- Brian Ramirez (Edmonds-Woodway)
3rd Place- Masa Taura (Shorewood)
4th Place- Bryan Nunez (Lynnwood)
5th Place- Miguel Garcia (Meadowdale)
6th Place- Samir Muhic (Meadowdale
132 lbs:
1st Place- Jack Bode (Mountlake Terrace)
2nd Place- Isaac Williams (Mountlake Terrace)
3rd Place- Jacob Ramos (Edmonds-Woodway)
4th Place- Chandler Olds (Lynnwood)
5th Place- Mateo Phillips (Lynnwood)
6th Place- Avi Wylen (Shorecrest)
138 lbs:
1st Place- Kayden Richman Myers (Lynnwood)
2nd Place- Malachi Hashimoto (Mountlake Terrace)
3rd Place- James Nottingham (Shorewood)
4th Place- Kenneth Adams Jr. (Shorecrest)
5th Place- Alex Bloy (Edmonds-Woodway)
6th Place- Shammy King Jr. (Shorecrest)
145 lbs:
1st Place- Isaac Van Horn (Shorecrest)
2nd Place- Jonathan Burkholder (Shorewood)
3rd Place- Sam Schimpf (Edmonds-Woodway)
4th Place- Owen Watson (Shorecrest)
5th Place- Alexander Ballard (Mountlake Terrace)
6th Place- Matthew Sleipness (Mountlake Terrace)
152 lbs:
1st Place- Liam Fitting (Edmonds-Woodway)
2nd Place- Peter Grimm (Shorecrest)
3rd Place- Nathan Williams (Lynnwood)
4th Place- Francisco Rodriguez (Lynnwood)
5th Place- Caden Connors (Mountlake Terrace)
6th Place- Shokan Conway-Yasuyama (Shorecrest)
160 lbs:
1st Place- Ever Yamada (Edmonds-Woodway)
2nd Place- Koby Sedy (Mountlake Terrace)
3rd Place- Mak Kanzler (Shorewood)
4th Place- Henry Campbell (Edmonds-Woodway)
5th Place- Angelo Ipanaque (Mountlake Terrace)
6th Place- Devin Montague (Shorecrest)
170 lbs:
1st Place- Max Rutledge (Shorecrest)
2nd Place- Jackson Zollars (Meadowdale)
3rd Place- Diego Amos (Lynnwood)
4th Place- Danny Vazquez (Edmonds-Woodway)
5th Place- Matthew Van (Lynnwood)
6th Place- Alberto Solano (Shorewood)
182 lbs:
1st Place- Reed Burmaster (Edmonds-Woodway)
2nd Place- Alex White (Edmonds-Woodway)
3rd Place- Tan Nguyen (Lynnwood)
4th Place- Ryan Pineda (Mountlake Terrace)
5th Place- Lohgan Sloan (Meadowdale)
6th Place- William Brundage (Meadowdale)
195 lbs:
1st Place- Carter Nichols (Shorecrest)
2nd Place- Mika Serafinas (Edmonds-Woodway)
3rd Place- Matt Burns (Shorewood)
4th Place- Vaughn Yancey (Edmonds-Woodway)
5th Place- James George (Lynnwood)
6th Place- Daniel Ulloa Borrayo (Lynnwood)
220 lbs:
1st Place- Hunter Tibodeau (Shorewood)
2nd Place- Evan Claar (Shorecrest)
3rd Place- Jessie Gigrich (Shorecrest)
4th Place- Adrian Gau (Lynnwood)
5th Place- Korbin Burris (Lynnwood)
6th Place- Ahmadjon Ibrohimov (Mountlake Terrace)
285 lbs:
1st Place- Dylan White (Lynnwood)
2nd Place- Milan Johnson (Shorewood)
3rd Place- Jerin Wilson (Lynnwood)
4th Place- Brett Gigrich (Shorecrest)
5th Place- Aidan Caceres (Shorewood)
6th Place- Edson Belizaire (Edmonds-Woodway)
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.