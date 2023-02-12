High school sports roundup for Feb. 11, 2023

Boys wrestling
3A Region 3 Tournament (21 schools)
At Edmonds-Woodway High School
Team Scores (Top 5 overall and Edmonds School District teams):
1. Silas 213.5, 2. Kent Meridian 196.5, 3. Auburn Riverside 153.5, 4. Lincoln 127, 5. Spanaway Lake 121.5, 8. Edmonds-Woodway 80, 14. Lynnwood 53, 15. Mountlake Terrace 49, 20. Meadowdale 12
Edmonds-School District wrestlers who qualified for state by finishing in the top 5 of their weight classification:
113 lbs:
5th Place- AP Tran (Edmonds-Woodway)
120 lbs:
5th Place- Maddox Millikan (Meadowdale)
132 lbs:
5th Place- Jack Bode (Mountlake Terrace)
138 lbs:
2nd Place- Kayden Richman Myers (Lynnwood)
152 lbs:
2nd Place- Liam Fitting (Edmonds-Woodway)
160 lbs:
1st Place- Ever Yamada (Edmonds-Woodway)
2nd Place- Koby Sedy (Mountlake Terrace)
285 lbs:
1st Place- Dylan White (Lynnwood)
Girls wrestling
3A/4A Region 1 Tournament (30+ schools)
At Snohomish High School
Team Scores (Top 5 overall and Edmonds-School District teams)
1. Shorewood 169, 2. Mount Vernon 136, 3. Arlington 133, 4. Lake Stevens 128, 5. Everett 115, 15. Mountlake Terrace 36, 27. Meadowdale 8, 29. Edmonds-Woodway 5
Edmonds-School District wrestlers who qualified for state by finishing in the Top 6 of their weight classification:
115 lbs:
4th Place- Marylyne Obare (Mountlake Terrace)
120 lbs:
4th Place- Rosechelle Obare (Mountlake Terrace)
130 lbs:
6th Place- Grace Fitting (Edmonds-Woodway)
Boys swimming
3A District 1 Championships
Team Scores:
Shorecrest 475, Shorewood 386.5, Snohomish 225, Mount Vernon 206, Cascade 173, Marysville Getchell 161.5, Mountlake Terrace 157, Edmonds-Woodway 152, Stanwood 133, Lynnwood 83, Oak Harbor 38, Monroe 33, Everett 19, Ferndale 18, Meadowdale 6
Edmonds School District Top 4 Finishers:
200 Medley Relay:
4th Place: Edmonds-Woodway (Mate Pallos, Lennox Norenberg, Patrick Kotwis, Jude Wilcox) 1:46.87
100 freestyle:
3rd Place: Mate Pallos (Edmonds-Woodway) 48.50
100 backstroke:
3rd Place: Mate Pallos (Edmonds-Woodway) 54.93
Boys basketball
District playoffs
Mountlake Terrace defeated Everett 57-47
Read the story here.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
