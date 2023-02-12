High school sports roundup for Feb. 11, 2023

Posted: February 12, 2023 2
Edmonds-Woodway High School’s Liam Fitting (in green) and Auburn High School’s Rixen Daley-Ka’aih eye the score and clock in their 3A Region 3 wrestling match at EWHS on Feb 11. Fitting took second place in the 152 lb class and will advance to the WIAA Mat Classic in the Tacoma Dome beginning Feb 17. (Photos by Joe Christian)
Edmond-Woodway’s AP Tran (L) and Dylan Rice face off in the 113 lb class. Tran took 5th place and will be an alternate at the Mat Classic. Rice took 6th place.
E-W’s Sam Schimpf took 8th in the 145 lb class.
EW’s Ever Yamada (L) bested Mountlake Terrace’s Koby Sedy for the 160 lb title. Both will be going the the Mat Classic.
E-W’s Ever Yamada wins the 160 lb Region 3 title.

Boys wrestling

3A Region 3 Tournament (21 schools)
At Edmonds-Woodway High School

Team Scores (Top 5 overall and Edmonds School District teams):
1. Silas 213.5, 2. Kent Meridian 196.5, 3. Auburn Riverside 153.5, 4. Lincoln 127, 5. Spanaway Lake 121.5, 8. Edmonds-Woodway 80, 14. Lynnwood 53, 15. Mountlake Terrace 49, 20. Meadowdale 12

Edmonds-School District wrestlers who qualified for state by finishing in the top 5 of their weight classification:

113 lbs:
5th Place- AP Tran (Edmonds-Woodway)

120 lbs:
5th Place- Maddox Millikan (Meadowdale)

132 lbs:
5th Place- Jack Bode (Mountlake Terrace)

138 lbs:
2nd Place- Kayden Richman Myers (Lynnwood)

152 lbs:
2nd Place- Liam Fitting (Edmonds-Woodway)

160 lbs:
1st Place- Ever Yamada (Edmonds-Woodway)
2nd Place- Koby Sedy (Mountlake Terrace)

285 lbs:
1st Place- Dylan White (Lynnwood)

Girls wrestling

3A/4A Region 1 Tournament (30+ schools)
At Snohomish High School

Team Scores (Top 5 overall and Edmonds-School District teams)
1. Shorewood 169, 2. Mount Vernon 136, 3. Arlington 133, 4. Lake Stevens 128, 5. Everett 115, 15. Mountlake Terrace 36, 27. Meadowdale 8, 29. Edmonds-Woodway 5

Edmonds-School District wrestlers who qualified for state by finishing in the Top 6 of their weight classification:

115 lbs:
4th Place- Marylyne Obare (Mountlake Terrace)

120 lbs:
4th Place- Rosechelle Obare (Mountlake Terrace)

130 lbs:
6th Place- Grace Fitting (Edmonds-Woodway)

Boys swimming

3A District 1 Championships

Team Scores:
Shorecrest 475, Shorewood 386.5, Snohomish 225, Mount Vernon 206, Cascade 173, Marysville Getchell 161.5, Mountlake Terrace 157, Edmonds-Woodway 152, Stanwood 133, Lynnwood 83, Oak Harbor 38, Monroe 33, Everett 19, Ferndale 18, Meadowdale 6

Edmonds School District Top 4 Finishers:

200 Medley Relay:
4th Place: Edmonds-Woodway (Mate Pallos, Lennox Norenberg, Patrick Kotwis, Jude Wilcox) 1:46.87

100 freestyle:
3rd Place: Mate Pallos (Edmonds-Woodway) 48.50

100 backstroke:
3rd Place: Mate Pallos (Edmonds-Woodway) 54.93

Boys basketball

District playoffs

Mountlake Terrace defeated Everett 57-47
Read the story here.

— Compiled by Steve Willits

