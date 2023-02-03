High school sports roundup for Feb. 2, 2023

Edmonds-Woodway senior Ben Hanson (3) flies for a layup over Shorecrest defender Disma Kagarabi (12) during the Warriors-Scots game Thursday night at EWHS. (Photos by Michael Bury)
Warrior junior Steven Warren (24) goes for the basket against Scots defenders Adarrius Hilliard (24 and Isaac Solomon (14).
Senior Drew Warner (5) heads for the basket over Shorecrest defenders Isaac Solomon (14) and Disma Kagarabi (12).
Senior Jens Simonsen (1) and Scots defender Keaine Silimon (1) tangle under the Warriors’ basket.
Senior Makanakealoha Apio (4) brings the ball upcourt.
Senior William Bates (12) shoots over Shorecrest defender Disma Kagarabi (12).
Freshman Dennis Karl (33) passes under pressure, over Scots defender Brayden Fischer (5).
Senior Liam Lang (14) guards the Warrior basket against Shorecrest’s Keaine Silimon (1).

Boys basketball

Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 70-56

Scoring by quarter: Total
Shorecrest 17-13-27-13 70
Edmonds-Woodway 13-13-14-16 56

Shorecrest scorers:
Parker Baumann 17, Anthony Najera 15, Keaine Silimon 14, Brayden Fischer 6, Disma Kagarabi 5, Adarrius Hilliard 4, Darek Usitalo 4, Isaac Solomon 3, Aaron Ngoy 2

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:
Drew Warner 15, Will Bates 10, Ben Hanson 9, DJ Karl 9, Steven Warren Jr. 6, Gabe Cavalier 4, Jens Simonsen 3

Records (conference and overall): Shorecrest 12-3, 14-5; Edmonds-Woodway 5-10, 8-12
Edmonds-Woodway next game: District Tournament Play-In Game; Thursday, Feb. 9; opponent and location to be determined

Girls basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 56-36

Mountlake Terrace top scorers:
Mya Sheffield 19, Alexa Brock 11, Cameron Dunn 9

Cascade top scorers:
Claire Mitchell 12, Jaidyn Wilson 10

Records (conference and overall): Mountlake Terrace 8-7, 11-9; Cascade 1-14, 2-17
Mountlake Terrace next game: District Tournament Play-In Game; Wednesday, Feb. 8; opponent and location to be determined

— Compiled by Steve Willits

 

