High school sports roundup for Feb. 9, 2023

Boys basketball: District play-in game
(Winner advances to the District double-elimination tournament/losing team’s season is over)
Stanwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 73-68
Scoring by quarter: Total
Edmonds-Woodway 14-12-13-29 68
Stanwood 13-18-18-24 73
Stanwood scorers:
Max Mayo 36, John Floyd 14, Gary Grisham 7, Colby Campbell 6, Aiden Manzuk 4, Owen Thayer 4, Cole Williams 2
Edmonds-Woodway scorers:
Drew Warner 23, Jens Simonsen 19, Ben Hanson 7, Makan Apio 6, Will Bates 5, Aiden Johansen 4, Luke Boland 3, Liam Lang 1
