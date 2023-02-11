High school sports roundup for Feb. 9, 2023

Boys basketball: District play-in game

(Winner advances to the District double-elimination tournament/losing team’s season is over)

Stanwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 73-68

Scoring by quarter: Total

Edmonds-Woodway 14-12-13-29 68

Stanwood 13-18-18-24 73

Stanwood scorers:

Max Mayo 36, John Floyd 14, Gary Grisham 7, Colby Campbell 6, Aiden Manzuk 4, Owen Thayer 4, Cole Williams 2

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:

Drew Warner 23, Jens Simonsen 19, Ben Hanson 7, Makan Apio 6, Will Bates 5, Aiden Johansen 4, Luke Boland 3, Liam Lang 1