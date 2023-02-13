Historical society hosting 50th anniversary kickoff event Feb. 24

All are invited to a Friday, Feb. 24 kickoff event celebrating 50 years of the Edmonds South Snohomish County Historical Society.
The evening reception from 5-7p.m. will explore the history of the Edmonds South Snohomish County Historical Society, celebrate the volunteers and community members who have powered its work for the last five decades, and lay the groundwork for the future of the society.
The event will be in the the Edmonds Masonic Lodge Ballroom, 515 Dayton St., Edmonds. Due to space limitations, registration is required. To register, email rsvp@historicedmonds.org with your name and the number of attendees in your party.
