Latest state audit again points to city’s distribution of COVID relief funds

Councilmembers gather virtually Friday with members of the Washington State Auditor’s Office to hear results of the city’s 2021 audit.

In a report very similar to 2020, the Washington State Auditor’s Office (SAO) during an audit exit conference Friday afternoon found that the City of Edmonds did not comply with requirements governing the distribution of federal COVID-19 relief funds in 2021.

The SAO “adverse opinion” in the 2021 audit was partially attributed to the time lag between both the 2020 and 2021 audits and the action step the city took to correct the issue. The city was first alerted to the grant compliance problem when receiving the 2020 audit results, which were presented to the city in March 2022. After receiving that report — which stated the city’s internal controls were inadequate for ensuring compliance with federal requirement — Edmonds hired a contract grants manager in July 2022. Her job is to ensure the city is complying with grant requirements.

“Unfortunately, the way the federal audits work is, we come in and do our review and our work and audits and it doesn’t typically happen until halfway through year,” SAO Assistant Audit Manager Kirk Gadbois explained to the council. “When we identified this issue last year, it was summer or early fall.” The city, Gadbois added, “has taken steps to address these issues…so we are optimistic and hopeful that this will be corrected for next year’s audit,” he said.

The 2021 SAO audit presented during Friday’s exit conference focused on three areas: a financial statement audit, a federal grant compliance audit and an accountability audit. The adverse opinion applied to the federal grant audit, and was related to how the city spent $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds in 2021.

Similar to the 2020 audit, the issue in 2021 was related to the city relying on self-attestation forms and not obtaining the supporting documents that would show how grant receipients and subrecipients were meeting eligibility requirements.

There was also a new requirement last year related to ensuring that vendors and recipients receiving more than $25,000 in ARPA grant funds were not on the federal governement’s suspension and debarment list, which would have prohibited them from receiving federal dollars. While the city failed to verify ahead of time that ARPA grant recipients weren’t on that list, the city did check retroactively after learning about the error — and none of the recipients were listed, Gadbois said.

In the 2021 financial statement audit, the SAO said that the city complied with laws “material to financial statements of the city.” But it did issue one finding regarding “revenue recognition,” which related to how the city reported its ARPA grant funds on its financial statements. Normally with federal grant funds, cities apply for reimbursement to receive grant money but in the case of ARPA, those funds were “front loaded” with $6 million allocated in 2021 for future uses, Gadbois explained. The city did not have adequate internal controls to ensure accurate reporting of grant funds received in advance and the elimination of interfund reimbursements in their financial statements. This error, Gadbois explained, was a common issue with city governments statewide that were receiving ARPA funds. “They made the same error that Edmonds made and so this was not a unique thing for the City of Edmonds,” he said. “A lot of our governments…made the same mistake.”

The city did immediately correct this error when it was discovered, and the final audit report will reflect that, Gadbois said.

The SAO said the third of the three audits — the accountability audit — found the city has complied with applicable laws, regulations, policies and procedures.

Finally, the SAO also reported on its investigation of citizen hotline referrals. Gadbois said that two concerns were not substantiated: One was related to whether public meeting announcements related to 2022 budget meetings held in October and November 2021 were appropriately published on the doors of government buildings. The other asked whether city code requires the city to be budgeting on a biennial basis.

During their reviews, state auditors focus on what is required by state law and whether the city complied with those requirements. In the case of the budget meetings, the city did meet those requirements because they relate to legal notices published in the newspaper of record — and those were accurate. As for the city’s budgeting practices, cities are allowed to do either. Gadbois said. Edmonds has switched in recent years from a biennial to an annual budget, and there is nothing in city code that conflicts with current practice, he added.

Other citizen questions were related to whether the city is collecting leasehold excise taxes from lessees of public rights of way, and whether it is properly assessing leasehold excise using market rates. The SAO review is limited to whether the city is collecting those taxes, and the auditors determined that it is, Gadbois said. The SAO does not look at whether the city is collecting the correct amount or at the market rate, he said, adding “that’s best handled by Department of Revenue.”

And a citizen raised a concern regarding whether city expenditures that appeared on a Dec. 6, 2022 council consent agenda but weren’t carried over to a continued meeting were properly approved. At the time, then Council President Vivian Olson said she understood that she had authority to approve those items on the council’s behalf. However, Gadbois said that both state law and city code does require city expenditures to be approved by the full council and not be delegated to the council president. Gadbois did note, however, that the situation “to our knowledge was an isolated incident.”

Another exit item was related to executive sessions and making proper announcements. “We did note a couple of instances where documentation of the meeting minutes wasn’t adequate to really demonstrate compliance with the Open Public Meetings Act (OMPA),” Gadbois said. “However, when we looked at the video and audio recordings of the meetings, we were able to determine what was actually said to the public did actually meet the OMPA requirements.”

At the end of the audit, both the SAO staff and councilmembers complimented city staff for their diligent work on the audit and also their efforts to address issues that arose.

The final SAO audit report for the city will be released soon and can be found at this link. You can also sign up to be notified by email when the audit reports are posted to the SAO website here.

— By Teresa Wippel