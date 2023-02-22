Letter to the editor: Be concerned about another housing bill ‘flying under the radar’

Editor:

Another middle housing bill that is “flying under the radar” in Olympia is HB 1245. It potentially will have a much larger impact on our neighborhoods than HB 1110.

HB 1245 would allow lot splitting, even for very tiny lots, and be imposed statewide. The bill is only 2-1/2 pages long. I urge you to read the substitute bill:

https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=1245&Year=2023&Initiative=false

RS7200 zoning is very common and defines a small, single-family lot as about 7,260 square feet, resulting in about six homes per acre. These small lots could be split statewide, resulting in 12 homes on that same acre. This bill would allow a lot half that size of 3,600-square-foot lot to be split into two lots, of 2,100 and 1,500 square feet. This could result in as many as 24 homes on that same acre where six exist now.

The impacts on our neighborhoods will be potentially enormous. Do you think there will be any trees left in our cities?

This bill is a potential disaster.

Is quadrupling our housing density what we really want for our neighborhoods?

John Brock

Woodway