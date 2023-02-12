Letter to the editor: Is there a better solution for slowing school zone traffic?

Editor:
I understand that traffic needs to be changed in school zones. The 220th roadway near Westgate Elementary is a major entrance for Highway 99 and the off-ramp traffic for the 220th freeway exit into Edmonds. But are Police ticket dispensers the best answer or a temporary fix?
I am not a city planner, but instead of a Band Aid, couldn’t the city make change that would actually save lives? Should the focus be on sidewalks in school neighborhoods where children walk and more four-way stops on residential streets in school zones? Could traffic signals — actually stopping moving vehicles in front of the school — be the real answer?
A police camera ticket dispenser could help slow vehicles down, while real plans are made for the safety of children, but I don’t see police traffic cameras as a permanent solution.
What do you think?
Denise Cooper
Edmonds
