Letter to the editor: Thanks for golf equipment donations to veterans

To the generous people of Edmonds:
We have delivered your donations of golf equipment for the veterans at American Lake Golf Course. They have been very grateful for your amazing generosity.
The need for all kinds of golf clubs and accessories remains and our friends at Reliable Floor Coverings, 542 Main St., Edmonds are continuing to collect donations.
On their behalf, a big thank you to all of you.
Bill Moore
Edmonds
