Letter to the editor: What a DADU did for my mom

Editor:

My stepdad passed away a few years ago, leaving my mom with very insufficient income. We looked at many housing options for her, and even the best one would’ve taken every dime she had in about seven to eight years. Our whole family was worried sick about what was going to happen to her.

I discovered that being in unincorporated Edmonds, we could put a DADU (detached accessory dwelling unit) on our land, so I offered mom my big, beautiful yard. She did research and picked a builder, and bought herself a great tiny home using almost exactly what she made on the sale of her mobile home in Kenmore. The pandemic stalled construction for over a year, but we finally saw it done, and she moved into the last home she’ll own.

Now, mom lives just a few steps away, has a lovely yard to work in, is safe and happy, and when she’s gone, she’ll leave this cute little house to us, for my brother to move into. Had we not been in unincorporated Edmonds, my mom would’ve soon been broke, living far from us, in a place she would hate. It’s not a far reach to say the ability to do this saved her. At the very least, it’s making her golden years lovely.

As for me, I don’t have to drive to Kenmore to fix her computer anymore. Win-win!

There’s my experience, for what it’s worth. Hope someone finds this helpful.

Fred Good

Esperance