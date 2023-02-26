Letter to the editor: What a DADU did for my mom

Editor:
My stepdad passed away a few years ago, leaving my mom with very insufficient income. We looked at many housing options for her, and even the best one would’ve taken every dime she had in about seven to eight years. Our whole family was worried sick about what was going to happen to her.
I discovered that being in unincorporated Edmonds, we could put a DADU (detached accessory dwelling unit) on our land, so I offered mom my big, beautiful yard. She did research and picked a builder, and bought herself a great tiny home using almost exactly what she made on the sale of her mobile home in Kenmore. The pandemic stalled construction for over a year, but we finally saw it done, and she moved into the last home she’ll own.
Now, mom lives just a few steps away, has a lovely yard to work in, is safe and happy, and when she’s gone, she’ll leave this cute little house to us, for my brother to move into. Had we not been in unincorporated Edmonds, my mom would’ve soon been broke, living far from us, in a place she would hate. It’s not a far reach to say the ability to do this saved her. At the very least, it’s making her golden years lovely.
As for me, I don’t have to drive to Kenmore to fix her computer anymore. Win-win!
There’s my experience, for what it’s worth. Hope someone finds this helpful.
Fred Good
Esperance
Many of us are in this exact same situation here in incorporated Edmonds, with aging parents who cannot afford to buy a house nearby for us to help them with their day to day as they age, but without us being able to build a DADU because of the older code here. Edmonds must start moving towards addressing the needs of this next generation of residents by having ways to help make the area affordable for our aging parents or whatnot to be able to be supported by us. Thank you for sharing this!
It is a relief to have your family nearby and wonderful when they can have the independence of their own home. The direction things are going in Olympia, people living in Edmonds will soon have this kind of control over their own property too.
Thank you for this letter, Mr. Good. Accessory Dwelling Units, whether attached or detached (ADUs or DADUs), can be a great housing or income option for many homeowners. ADUs are already permitted in Edmonds and DADUs were considered by the short-lived Housing Commission a couple years ago, but the issue stalled in City Council.
Had I continued in service on the Edmonds Planning Board, I was intending to raise the DADU issue again. I’m confident they can be authorized and designed in ways that don’t change the character of Edmonds’ neighborhoods. We can allow DADUs and still preserve the “look and feel” of our great little city. I think it’s time for more civic conversation on DADUs. So thanks for raising this issue again, Mr. Good.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.