Pavement grinding on northbound I-5 in Everett will require overnight lane closures starting Feb. 13

Contractor crews return to Everett on Monday night, Feb. 13, for pavement grinding over three weeks to smooth out the two right lanes of northbound Interstate 5 from Lowell Road to the Snohomish River Bridge.

Crews will work nightly from Monday, Feb. 13, through Thursday, Feb. 16; Tuesday, Feb. 21 through Thursday, Feb. 23; and Saturday, Feb. 26, through Thursday, March 2. Lane reductions begin at 8 p.m. each night. All lanes will be reopened by 6 a.m. the following day.

One lane will be open for all traffic through the work zone.

Subfreezing weather could delay this work.

Crews will use diamond-tipped grinders to even out the right two lanes of pavement so that newly replaced concrete panels match with existing panels to create a smooth, safe driving surface. If crews can complete grinding the two right lanes ahead of schedule, they have a contingent plan to grind the left lanes Tuesday, Feb. 21, through Thursday, Feb. 23, and Saturday, Feb. 26, through Thursday, March 2.

The work is part of WSDOT’s project to rehabilitate northbound I-5 between Lowell Road and Marine View Drive.