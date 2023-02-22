Plan to use annexation reserve funds for Edmonds Library repair, renovations moves closer to approval

The Edmonds City Council Tuesday night agreed to place on next week’s consent agenda an addendum to a 2001 annexation agreement between the city and Sno-Isle Libraries allowing reserve funds to cover costs associated with emergency repair and renovation at the Edmonds Library.

The library was flooded after a rooftop garden irrigation pipe ruptured in June 2022, causing extensive damage. Since the flood, the city has provided space in the rooftop Plaza Room to launch a pop-up library, where customers are able to browse and check out materials. The library also offers printing services.

Edmonds voters in 2001 approved annexation of the city-owned Edmonds Library, located at 650 Main St., into the Sno-Isle Libraries system. As part of that agreement, the city maintains ownership of the library building and is responsible for outside maintenance, while Sno-Isle maintains the building interior.

The June 2022 flood damaged the library wall, flooring and some of the furnishings, as well as the library elevator and restrooms. As emergency repairs were completed, the city and library began discussing options for modernizing the space since “we have to do the renovation anyway,” Edmonds Planning and Development Director Susan McLaughlin told the council Tuesday night.

Sno-Isle has hired an architect to design interior library improvements with a focus on “accessibility and sustainability,” McLaughlin said. There will also be modest improvements to the teens’ and children’s space, she said.

The original library annexation agreement anticipated a three-year buildng reserve fund to be used for a roof replacement, with the remainder going to building repair, McLaughlin said. “The roof wasn’t fully replaced but was repaired in 2003,” she said. Since that 2003 repair, “we continue to have some water challenges,” McLaughlin said, adding that the city does have future plans to replace the roof,

The addendum discussed Tuesday night would enable Sno-Isle and the city to access the annexation agreement’s $860,000 building reserve fund. The city would use up to $250,000 to cover emergency repairs that have already been done, pay for the city’s out-of-pocket expenses and fund any additional work not covered by insurance. Sno-Isle, meanwhile, would use up to $610,000 of the reserve fund for its planned renovation work.

Responding to a question from Councilmember Jenna Nand, McLaughlin acknowledged that both the city and library have expressed concerns about the library roof leaking again. While the city for now has made a short-term fix, it is committed to addressing the issue as part of its six-year Capital Improvement Plan, McLaughlin said.

Addressing a question from Councilmember Vivian Olson, Facilities Manager Thom Sullivan said the city is also working with its alarm vendor to see whether a water intrusion alarm can be installed in the library building.

The council unanimously approved an amendment by Councilmember Susan Paine to include in the addendum the date the pipes failed — June 23, 2022 — and also directed that the matter be placed on the council’s Feb. 28 consent agenda.

Councilmember Will Chen also proposed an amendment that would have required the reserve fund to be replenished within a year, but withdrew it after other councilmembers and staff agreed that the timing of reserve fund replenishment should be determined by city and library officials.

Sno-Isle Libraries noted on its website in late December that $36,830.60 from Sno-Isle Libraries’ insurance will help cover Edmonds Library furniture and equipment that needs to replaced due to flooding. The library system will reallocate some of its 2023 capital funds to cover the renovation project, which is scheduled to be completed by early summer.

“Sno-Isle Libraries will be investing at least $2.5 million in our Edmonds community,” Sno-Isle Marketing and Communications Manager Katie Leone said in an email after the council meeting Tuesday night. “This does not include any funds from the City of Edmonds. The Edmonds Library is the cornerstone of our community, and we have heard overwhelming feedback that everyone loves their library.”

Leone said that Sno-Isle is “excited to welcome our community back into our library this summer. Our community will be able to enjoy a meeting room, study room, and enhanced children’s area.”

In other business Tuesday, the council held a public hearing regarding a proposed new process for making minor amendments to the city’s development code, although no one offered testimony on the plan. The city’s planning and development staff briefed councilmembers on the idea at the council’s Feb. 7 business meeting. A decision on this proposal will come during a future council meeting.

The council also unanimously approved three items:

– A plan to place a solar plant on top of the public safety building, which houses the city’s police station. City staff and consultants briefed the council’s parks and public works committee on that project last week, and Tuesday’s meeting included a shortened presentation to the entire council.

– A 40-year ground lease agreement — with an additional 15-year extension — between the City of Edmonds and the Boys & Girls Club of Snohomish County governing the Edmonds Boys and Girls Club. Once Civic Park renovations are complete, the club plans to demolish the existing field house it has occupied since 1968 and build a new building. That was also discussed at last week’s parks and public works committee meeting.

– Interlocal purchasing agreements with both the State of Arizona and Snohomish County to explore other markets for city vehicle purchases. Public Works and Utilities Director Oscar Antillon told the council parks and public works committee last week that the city usually contracts with the State of Washington for vehicle purchases, but many of those orders were canceled due to lack of availability.

The interlocal agreements were originally placed on Tuesday’s council consent agenda for approval, but Councilmember Dave Teitzel pulled them for further discussion. The council during the last budget cycle approved the purchase of 40 new city vehicles, most of them going to the police department. Referencing remarks from Antillon last week indicating there was difficulty finding hybrid police vehicles due to supply chain issues, Teitzel said that undermines the city’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint. Edmonds Assistant Police Chief Rodney Sniffen clarified Tuesday night that the city has requested hybrid vehicles, but there is no guarantee they will be available. Police Chief Michelle Bennett also reminded the council that the main reason for approving the additional vehicles — which will be funded with American Rescue Plan Act funds — was to provide each of the department’s officers with an assigned vehicle — a common practice in other cities. Police officials have said it reduces wear and tear on the vehicles and also can be used as a recruiting tool.

Finally, during council comments, councilmembers who traveled to Olympia last week for an Association of Washington Cities gathering — Nand, Chen and Council President Neil Tibbott — talked about their meetings with state legislators.

“We got a range of responses back, specifically on the majority of our council’s position on Housing Bill 1110 and its companion bills,” Nand said. “Some of our state legislators were quite receptive to our point of view, some of them were openly negative and used very, very frank language.”

With state Democrats confident that the housing bills will be approved during this session in some form, Nand said she is proposing an amendment to HB 1110 “to at least retain public design review options at the city level, especially for communities with a history of disenfranchisement and marginalization.”

“Please contact your state representatives and senators, and ask them to retain public design process options at the city level. Don’t let them take away your voice,” Nand said.

— By Teresa Wippel