Poet’s Corner: J.M.’s Apartment, Scattered Minds, Combatting My Pride

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group

J.M.’S Apartment

One evening I knocked on her door, there she stood

looking cozy comfortable clad in mismatched

socks, women’s boxers, stretched out t-shirt

covering her to the hem of her boxers, and an

oversized tweed unbutton oatmeal color sweater covering

her shoulders.

Right away I felt my eyes glaring down at the floor, at

the large subtle orange, pink and blue oriental rug

that I saw throughout her studio apartment. I started

to take my shoes off, leave them on she said.

As my eyes started to wander from left to right, suddenly

I found my left eye stuck like glue, mesmerized by

her boutique styled shabby chic closet, sweaters

coats and raincoats on hangers adorned the door

shoes and boots lined the edge of the floor nearing the door.

I noticed my right eye staring at the neatly crafted

wooden platform bed built, for a queen size mattress,

above the bed, strings of white lights presented a cozy

warm feeling of an up scaled lofty apartment for one.

As I moved along the way, in the bathroom, I noticed three

light bulbs covered in vintage burlap coffee bag

creating shapes of tulips.

Ahead, an old faded blue wooden table used as a barrier

separating the bedroom from the living room. Assorted

sizes of paintings hung on the walls, others laid against

the walls on the floor, which reminded me of an old market

French gallery of contemporary art.

I continued to follow J.M as though she was a tour guide

of an elite gallery house, an invisible sign that read

“No Entry,” unless you knew her quite well, like the

leading lady in, Midnight In Paris.

Off to the right, the kitchen, where delicious food from her

heart and soul she’d made plenty of, would sit outside

my door across from hers, a text saying, look outside

your door, I made plenty, she then offer me a cup of

green tea with a slice of lemon as I sat comfortable on

another colorful patterned oriental rug in the living room

placing the cup on a small table near my side.

A warm blanket covering all of me as I gazed out

into the far distance at the Christmas lights I saw

across Cal Anderson Park, a smoky ash of darkness

glimmering beyond its distance.

As the evening started to unwind, conversations about the

holidays filled the ceiling, dreaming old movies and

songs settled between us, mentioning similarities we

found between the two of us like someday visiting

Paris, finally I’d finished the cup of tea, a photo of me

she’d thought to take, a cute man she expressed through

her smiles, in my mind, I don’t know about that. But

when I saw the photo later that evening after leaving

I thought to myself, an evening someplace else.

Tyler Marcil

~ ~ ~ ~

Scattered Minds

I met her in a writing class.

She wanted to see Capital Hills

the neighborhood where I reside.

I invited her inside my studio

apartment.

Right away she rushed over

to a table of neatly stacked

books (Mya Angelou, Sidney Poitier

August Wilson), grabbing each one

rubbing them against her body.

A cloudy feeling of darkness rushed

all over me.

I was brought back to my six year

old self begging him to stop hurting

me, his penetration felt like scattered

nails being hammered inside me.

Every ache, I wished I had died that day.

Seeing her take each of the three books

as though they were me, than she

laughing about it like he did, pain in my

belly I felt, anger hidden behind a

look of uncertainty.

I questioned my mind, leading me

into this trap of pure evilness.

Doesn’t seem like I can trust my

kindness anymore.

I was angry, too scared to let loose.

So, I kept quiet, until she asked

the time.

Finally, after she’d gathered her

belongings, she walked back over

to the table picking up each book

once more, rubbing them against

herself, leaving each one

un straighten and misplaced.

I was glad to see her go.

I walked her to the door

down the five flights of stairs

then out the door.

As she started walking away

she said, you must love your books

your home, nothing out of place.

I thought to myself

you’re right, until you came along.

Tyler Marcil

~ ~ ~ ~

Combatting My Pride

After I left my doctor’s office on Friday

I took the number 49 bus back to Capital Hills.

I stopped off at the FedEx printing store

to print my poem.

Excruciating pain in both legs presented

me with a crippling affect.

A lite bit of rain began falling, wetting the

streets.

Often, I had to stop just to latch my hands

onto walls of brick buildings to keep

from falling and not drawing attention

to myself.

I couldn’t see their faces, but I could

hear their voices.

I was hoping someone would have ask me,

sir, are you okay?

No one did, they walked by me like my

existence was a blur.

A quick stop at the QFC pharmacy. While

I was waiting, I sat down to rest. Fifteen

minutes gone by, prescription was ready.

As I was hobbling home, I remember

thinking how easy it was once upon a time

for friends helping without me having to ask

them. They were now distance by car and

high gas prices.

The next morning when I woke, excruciating

pain in both legs again.

I started to worry. I emailed a few people from

the poetry group explaining my situation.

I was scared to say I was unable to participate at

the Edmond’s Arts Fair along with other members

in the poetry group, but after explaining my situation

to one of the group’s member, he understood.

Depression then poured all over my existence,

I crawled back into bed, pulling the covers

over my head.

The next morning when I woke, a voice saying

not to worry, there would be other opportunities

for me to share my art.

Tyler Marcil

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

My journey with writing started in fall of 2017 under the direction of Scott Driscoll, who often teaches writing through Path With Art. The organization provide classes for people who have ongoing trauma in their life. Each spring and fall before the pandemic, Path With Art held concerts at the Seattle Arts Museum where I have performed written poems or stories to an audience of 300. A year ago, I joined Under The Rainbow Writing Group and EPIC Poetry, where I continue to share poetry. I’m planning to write a novel including a collection of poetry and a play.