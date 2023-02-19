Point Wells among topics before Woodway Town Council meeting Feb. 21

Ctoninued discussion about Point Wells and whether the Town of Woodway should annex it is among the items on the Woodway Town Council meeting for Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The meeting is being held a day later than usual due to the Presidents Day holiday.

The council will also discuss the Twin Maples stormwater overflow project.

There will be two opportunities for public comment.

You can see the complete agenda and packet here.

The council meeting will take place at Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W.. Woodway. The meeting also may be broadcast via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 513 851 048#.