Pop-up blood drives scheduled at Edmonds Waterfront Center

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is hosting pop-up blood drives via Bloodworks during the following dates and times:
Friday, Feb. 24: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 27: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 28: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 27: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 28: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Appointments are required to donate at this blood drive to ensure safe social distancing.
To make an appointment: call: 1-800-398-7888 or email: schedule@bloodworksnw.org. You can also register online: dslnk.co/EdmondsPopUp
No walk-in donations are allowed.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.