Pop-up blood drives scheduled at Edmonds Waterfront Center

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is hosting pop-up blood drives via Bloodworks during the following dates and times:

Friday, Feb. 24: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 27: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Appointments are required to donate at this blood drive to ensure safe social distancing.

To make an appointment: call: 1-800-398-7888 or email: schedule@bloodworksnw.org. You can also register online: dslnk.co/EdmondsPopUp

No walk-in donations are allowed.