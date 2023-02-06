Prep boys wrestling: Warriors win Wesco South District title

With five champions and 15 regional qualifiers, Edmonds-Woodway High School won the team title at the Wesco South 3A District Wrestling Tournament held at Shorecrest High School Saturday.

Posting a team score of 345 points, the Warriors edged out second-place Lynnwood with 309. The Royals will send 13 to regionals and had two champions.

Winning the first final of the night for E-W was freshman Jude Haines, who won by a fall over Phillipe Ban from Lynnwood. Other champions for the Warriors were AP Tran at 113, Liam Fitting at 152, Ever Yamada at 160, and Reed Burmaster at 182.

Winning titles for Lynnwood were Kayden Richman Meyers at 138 and Dylan White at 285. Maddox Millikan won a title for Meadowdale at 120 and Jack Bode won a championship for Mountlake Terrace at 132.

The top four from each weight will wrestle in the Region 3 tournament being held at Edmonds-Woodway Saturday, Feb. 11.

You can see more detailed wrestling results in our high school sports roundup here.

Team scores

Edmonds Woodway 345

Lynnwood 309

Shorewood 252

Shorecrest 230

Mountlake Terrace 145

Meadowdale 115

— By Mike Cooper