Prep girls basketball: Mavs dominate Red Wolves on senior night

5 hours ago 11
Seniors (L-R): Ava Powell, Mackenzie Tindall and Jordan Leith with their families before the game.
Gia Powell gets the scoring started with a 3 pointer.
The Mavs’ Kaiya Dotter (3) fights Bell Gellner (12) for a rebound.
Payton Fleishman hits from the baseline.
Natalie Durbin (10) finishes the fast break.
Senior Mackenzie Tindall powers up a shot from the block.
Senior Ava Powell (14) rips down a rebound.
Senior Jordan Leith pours in 3 of her game- high 14 points

On senior night Friday in The Stable at Meadowdale High School, the ninth-ranked Mavericks girls basketball team dominated Cedarcrest, racing out to a 26-1 lead before the Red Wolves scored their first basket with 6:43 to play in the second quarter. Meadowdale cruised to an easy 50-point win, 70-20.

Senior Jordan Leith led Meadowdale with 14. Gia Powell added 13 and Mia Brockmeyer pitched in 12.

Meadowdale improves to 11-4 in league play, 15-5 overall. The Mavs’ next game will be the opening game of the District tournament on Wednesday night, Feb. 8 at Meadowdale High School. Currently, the Mavericks are in the fifth spot of the conference and await the team that finishes 12th.

— Story and photos by Scott Williams

