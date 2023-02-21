Updated: Gusty winds knock out power to thousands Monday afternoon

Updated at 8:50 p.m. Monday with power restoration status,

Amid gusty winds, thousands of Snohomish County PUD customers in Edmonds. Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace lost their power Monday afternoon. According to the online Snohomish PUD outage map, more than 5,000 customers were affected at the peak of the outage, but many saw their power restored by Monday evening.

One major outage was caused by a downed pole in the Perrinvilla area, that included “wires down and a job with access issues,” PUD spokesperson Aaron Swaney said.

“As always we ask customers stay at least 30 feet away from downed wires and call 911 if they come across them,” Swaney said.

You can report outages via the Snohomish County PUD outage map.