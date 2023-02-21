Reader view: A letter asking state representatives to expand housing choice and opportunity in Edmonds

The following letter was sent to members of the state Legislature representing Edmonds and it is being published at the author’s request. To sign this letter, submit the form: https://bit.ly/3EgHWeW. To see who’s signed, click here.

Dear legislators:

We are residents, parents, workers, students, retirees, renters, homeowners, business leaders, and members of the Edmonds community, proud to call this place our home. Today, we find ourselves increasingly united by the belief that access to quality, affordable housing is essential to the health of individuals, families, and their communities – including our own.

With this belief at heart, we are writing to express our support for HB 1110 and its companion bill SB 5190, as well as HB 1517 and its companion bill SB 5466.

Why are these bills important?

Edmonds has a deep housing affordability crisis: 40% of our city’s residents spend 30% or more of their income on housing costs. The basis of our housing crisis is simple: as our local and regional economy has significantly expanded over the last few decades, creating new jobs and prosperity for Americans from all walks of life, we haven’t built enough new homes to keep up.

As a result, our city – and our region – has grown outwards, rather than internally. The housing we do build (again, not enough to meet total demand) is far away from job centers. The result? Natural lands are consumed by urban sprawl, our roads are increasingly congested, our housing costs are at unsustainable highs, and our region’s climate footprint increases: year, after year, after year.

We know the path forward, because it’s supported by a robust (and growing) body of economic research: by adding many new homes to our region, the overall affordability of housing will increase. But after years of insufficient local action, we must embrace all opportunities for positive change when we can find them. This session, two pieces of state legislation stand out for their potential to increase housing abundance in our city.

The first, HB 1110 (and its companion SB5190) enables the construction of “missing middle” homes, providing workers and community members with more ways to own and rent in Edmonds. This legislation will produce smaller, more affordable homes that offer more options for folks with unmet housing needs, or changing housing needs but a desire to remain in Edmonds: seniors on fixed incomes, new empty nesters, and families looking to grow, just to name a few.

The second, HB1517 (and its companion SB 5466) allows what’s known as “transit-oriented development”: increasing the number of homes that can be built around significant nodes of our public transportation network, like train stations. This approach ensures that the regional transit systems we’re investing in locally and regionally – light rail, high-frequency bus lines, and ferry stations – will be accessible and well-utilized, ultimately reducing the emissions and climate impact of regional transportation & commuting needs.

Building homes in Edmonds is climate action

While the most recent draft of the city’s Climate Action Plan makes clear that we are failing to meet our own climate change mitigation goals. The ways we live and the ways we move are deeply intertwined; with 90% of our city’s local greenhouse gas emissions created by homes and cars, any path towards positive change requires allowing our city’s built fabric to evolve to meet our changing needs.

Single-family homes in Edmonds – the only type of home legal to build on 77% of our city’s land – must be built on a minimum of 6,000 square feet of land. Some even require as many as 20,000! These space-consumption mandates reduce the total number of homes we can fit in our community, and – most importantly – limit how many homes can benefit from nearby access to schools, jobs, and services. In most of our neighborhoods, residents generally have no choice but to drive to reach their daily destinations. As a result, local emissions from transportation have increased 27% between 2000 and 2017, despite our population growing by just 7% over the same period, and significant increases in vehicle fuel efficiency standards.

If Edmonds is serious about taking bold climate action, we need to meet our housing needs efficiently – and building new multifamily is the only way. Building a fourplex (four homes) on a 6,000 square foot lot creates homes for the same number of households as 36,000 square feet of single-family properties (and requires far less energy to heat and cool.) This new construction will significantly increase the energy efficiency of our housing stock, nearly half of whichwas built to the lower energy performance standards of the 1950s and ‘60s.

By allowing more homes to be located near jobs, services, and transit, these bills enable development that demands less of our region’s natural resources: the most effective climate action we can take at the city level.

Housing abundance benefits everyone

Building more homes doesn’t just make it easier for people who work in Edmonds to join our community: it also offers more choices and stability to those who are already here! More homes in Edmonds means less stress around housing for everyone.

Whether you’re a senior on a fixed income, a couple looking for enough room to start a family, or an empty-nester looking to downsize, housing needs are unique at each stage of life, and evolve over time. But in our current housing shortage, finding a new home to better meet your needs too often requires finding a new community altogether. The inflexibility and homogeneity of our current housing supply disrupts our community’s continuity & connectedness, and too often severs vital ties between people and their places.

Our housing market is missing the volume of small, medium and family-size homes that we truly need to minimize displacement as needs change. Allowing more of these homes to be built everywhere across Edmonds – especially near public transit, schools and other essential services – ensures deeper stability and resiliency for all members of our community.

What about local control?

We share our local officials’ stated interest in finding housing solutions that meet the unique needs and context of our community. However, if they want to give more than just lip service to local control, this doctrine must be married to a sense of local responsibility that considers our housing shortage in its full magnitude – and it must result in local action.

As we write to you today, neither sufficient responsibility nor action have been taken. While it is disheartening to acknowledge Edmonds’ local struggles to address this issue for itself, we believe that accountability and frankness are necessary to move forward. Opportunities to exercise local control on housing supply growth have been repeatedly presented by our community to our city council over the last several years – but they have been disregarded.

For instance, on Jan. 3t, 2021, the council-chartered Edmonds Housing Commission delivered 15 recommendations to improve housing affordability and opportunity in Edmonds. The housing commission’s recommendations were practical, and straightforward: one was to legalize missing middle housing types like duplexes and cottage courts in areas across Edmonds. Another suggested planning for new multifamily housing supply in “neighborhood village” centers like Five Corners and Perrinville. Yet another would have allowed detached accessory dwelling units (small, backyard homes) to create more options for residence all over town.

When presented with these recommendations more than two years ago, the Edmonds City Council could have exercised local control and taken action to implement these community-supported measures. Instead, they chose to set them aside. Since the report was delivered, just two of the 15 recommendations have been adopted – neither of which have created new homes in Edmonds. Our last significant action to allow new homes, the Highway 99 Subarea Plan, was completed in 2017, and only created options in about 8% of our city.

After years of analysis, exhaustive debate and lengthy exploration of citizen-championed solutions, Edmonds’ local representatives are no closer to using local control to meaningfully address our housing shortage. While we appreciate their efforts, we must ask you to take action.

Looking ahead

Edmonds has always blossomed through change – and nowhere has this change been more important than to the evolution of our neighborhoods.

Our waterfront, once choked with the smoke of shingle mills, is today an evolving cultural and recreational hub. Our southern Gateway region, brimming with local business and welcoming new neighbors, is setting firm roots as a prominent community center. These days, in every part of Edmonds, there’s an energy that’s hard to miss: this city is teeming with unprecedented vitality, and an undeniable readiness for its next chapter to unfold.

As we look ahead to the future of this wonderful place we share, we can’t help but be excited for the city we are to become: one that offers greater prosperity and opportunity. In our view, Edmonds’ magic has always been our people. We are a vibrant community today because of our longtime commitment to proximity and connection, socially and physically.

We look forward to your support of this crucial legislation: for the health of our community, our climate, and our future.

— By Mackey Guenther on behalf of the Coaltion for an Accessible and Resilient Edmonds (CARE)

Mackey Guenther is a college student, former City of Edmonds Planning and Development intern and a 21st Legislative District resident