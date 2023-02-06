Reader view: House and Senate bills will not build affordable housing

I’d like to think our legislators believe HB 1110 (SB 5190) and SB 5466 (HB 1517) will create affordable housing, but since all evidence shows otherwise, it’s clear they’re serving only developers. A Seattle Times editorial states:

“HB 1110 includes no authentic proscription to create affordable housing. Instead, it creates market-rate housing.”

The editorial claims “a token attempt” to provide affordable housing. I contend even the token attempt is a ruse. Our legislators have defined low-income household as “at or below 80% of the median household income,” “very low income” as 50% Adjusted median income (AMI), and “extremely low income” as 30% AMI.

HB 1110 allows the “development of six units per lot in all residential zones” if the developer commits “to renting two of the six units at rents that are affordable to low-income households,” defined as 80% AMI. SB 5466 allows “at least 100 units of housing” within 1/4 mile of transit if 20% of units are rented to those at 80% AMI or less.

Snohomish County’s 2021 median income is $115,700/year. Eighty percent AMI for a four-person household is $90,500/ year. See more here.

Eighty percent AMI for one person is $63,350. Minimum wage is $15.74/hr yielding $32,739/yr for a 40-hour work week. Rental limits are set to ensure no more than 1/3 of gross income goes towards rent. Based on 80% AMI, the landlord can charge $1583/month for a studio and $1695/month for a one bedroom. Allowed rents represent over half minimum wage earnings of $2728/month. Those of “extremely low income,” that is, incomes of 30% AMI or less, can’t afford this so-called affordable housing.

There is no upside to these bills. Failure to build affordable housing, override of local zoning ordinances, negative impact of development on our environmental resources (watersheds, critical areas, tree canopy) and on our aging infrastructure, and inevitable future property tax increases, are all serious downsides.

To comment on HB 1110 (SB 5190)and SB 5466 (HB 1517) go to:

https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=1110&Year=2023&Initiative=false

https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=5466&Initiative=false&Year=2023

— By Joan Bloom

Joan Bloom served on the Edmonds City Council from 2012-2015.