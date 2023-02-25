Reader view: Taste Edmonds doesn’t belong at Esperance Park

We are a group of concerned citizens that live in unincorporated Snohomish County neighborhood of Esperance. We are writing to express concerns about our beloved neighborhood Esperance Park being potentially destroyed by Taste Edmonds being held at this location.

The citizens of Esperance were never notified or included in any of the planning or discussion. How does this happen? Shame on the decision makers who are supposed to be representing us, the taxpayers.

The Chamber of Commerce should have no right to force this upon our neighborhood to reap all the rewards and leave us with the mess.

Who gets the profits from this event?

Who hires and pays for the police to patrol and protect our neighborhood?

Who is responsible to repair the damages? City of Edmonds has well-documented occurrences of vandalism, public defecation, break-ins, trash, driveways being blocked and safety concerns.

All of this while the Snohomish County Sheriff is already overburdened and short staffed.

We are especially concerned about a laser light show that we hear is planned inside the mature growth forest that houses owls, hawks and osprey. This must be canceled.

We ask that the Taste of Edmonds not be held here now or every.

We have voted several times to not be annexed into Edmonds and we are not part of the City of Edmonds and Edmonds event does not belong in a county neighborhood park.

Why not have it at the high school that has parking with the facilities to accommodate such a large event (ie: like graduations and team sports).

Edmonds-Woodway High School is actually within the city limits of Edmonds.

By Roy NcCorchuck

On behalf of citizens of the unincorporated Snohomish County neighborhood of Esperance

Author Roy NcCorchuck lives in Esperance.