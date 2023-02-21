Reader view: Time to show your opposition to housing bill

This year’s housing bill targeting single-family neighborhoods in Edmonds and across the state, House Bill 1110, has been voted out of the House Committee on Housing and will be heard in the House Appropriations Committee Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 1:30 p.m.

Please take a few moments to show your opposition to House Bill 1110 by signing in “Con” by 12:30 p.m. Tuesday), Feb. 21.

HB 1110 would allow, in cities like Edmonds with a population of at least 25,000 but less than 75,000, all single-family zoning, to be eliminated to allow at least two market-rate housing units on all single-family lots and up to four market-rate housing units per single-family lot if you live one-half mile from a park, public or private school, commuter train station or major transit stop. Cities would not be able to require any off-street parking if these multifamily duplex, fourplex, townhouses or grouped detached “cottage” houses are located one-half mile from a major transit stop, which includes the Edmonds Sounder train station.

At the Washington State Department of Commerce presentation on housing need and capacity on Feb. 15, 2023, the City of Kirkland showed as being “affordable,” new middle housing market-rate two to four “cottage housing” clusters selling for $1.3 million to $2.5 million each.

HB 1110 will allow for more and more of exactly that kind of high-priced housing density all over Edmonds at the expense of knocking down more affordable modest homes and removal of Edmonds’ protective tree canopy that exists mostly in our single-family neighborhoods.

Sign in here and enter information to complete sign in:

Enter your position on HB 1110: Con

Fill in your information

Check “I’m not a robot” and click “Submit Registration”

Forward this now to as many people as you know to comment “oppose” to eliminating our single-family zoning or it may be gone forever. Please act now.

Thank you for advocating on behalf of our cities to keep local control of land-use decisions and for preserving our single-family neighborhoods!

Dr. Michelle Dotsch

Alliance of Citizens for Edmonds (ACE) President