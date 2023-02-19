Reader view: What I discovered about the Edmonds Marsh

I am a 79-year-old lady, recently (within the last five years) transplanted to the Bowl of Edmonds. I was not completely new to Edmonds, having lived right next door in Lynnwood for several decades. But, somehow, I only came to Edmonds for its shops and restaurants.

Once I moved here, I began to take walks and to see what else Edmonds had to offer. I must say, I didn’t immediately stumble across the Edmonds Marsh. It is a little bit tucked away, being in back of Harbor Square and — when I first began walking — a little bit out of my range. My neighbor encouraged me to enlarge the scope of my walks and go see the marsh, which I did. And, it was well worth it.

The marsh is beautiful in all seasons. The walkway takes you along one side of the marsh and includes a boardwalk out into the marsh and several interpretive stations, giving the history of these acres. There is always something to see — a heron or five, or even just a seagull offering an aerial display.

The marsh had my attention, so it didn’t take long for me to discover a local group, the Edmonds Marsh Estuary Advocates (EMEA) — quite a mouthful. They are also known as the Marshians (cute). To understand why they chose the long name that they did, you have to understand the difference between a marsh and an estuary.

A marsh is any bog, swamp or wetland anywhere in the country (or the world, for that matter). An estuary, on the other hand, is specifically “a partially enclosed coastal body of brackish water with one or more rivers or streams flowing into it, and with a free connection to the open sea …” So, what we currently have is a marsh. It used to be an estuary and it could be again, with a free-flowing connection to Puget Sound.

That is what EMEA is about. I’ve met other citizens on my walks who have referred to the marsh as a “treasure;” on the EMEA website I discovered a vision and planning to restore and to preserve that treasure for you to explore. And that is what I discovered about the Edmonds Marsh.

Oh, one caveat about getting to the website. If you just Google “edmonds marsh,” you may be taken to the City of Edmonds website, which also has a page on the Edmonds Marsh — fine if you are just looking for visitor information. But to get to EMEA’s site, scroll down the page of Google responses or just bookmark the link here.

— By Lu Loree

Lu Loree lives in Edmonds