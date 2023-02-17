Reader view: Who will benefit from House and Senate housing bills? Follow the money

Pending bills in the state Legislature (HB1110/SB 5190) would require Edmonds and many other cities to rezone to increase the number of housing units on every single-family lot within one-half mile of “rapid transit” or within one-half mile of an “amenity,” defined as a park or a public or private school.
We need more affordable housing for middle-income wage earners and for low-income residents (minimum wage earners and those on fixed incomes). But that’s not what this legislation is about, and that’s not who benefits. Who’s really behind it? These bills were heavily influenced by the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), “a center-right think tank based in Washington DC” (Wikipedia) that advocates for “free markets”– “unleashed market forces,” opposes all governmental regulation, and urges preemption of all local regulation. It’s housing motto is “Right to Build.”
In January 2023, AEI gave a presentation to the National Association of Home Builders Leadership, with a road map to eliminate all local government regulations and let free enterprise reign. The presentation is candid. It advocates Reagan-era “trickle-down” theory, but labels it “promotion of filtering down.” The theory is the more you build, the lower the prices will be. AEI even included a “model” bill, that tracks closely with the language in HB 1110/SB 5190. Compare AEI’s “Objective zoning standards … mean standards that do not require or allow personal or subjective judgment by a public official … do not discourage the development through unreasonable costs, fees, delays, or other requirements … ” Now look at HB 1110, p.10, (4)(a) “Objective development and design standards do not require or allow personal or subjective judgment by a permit administrator. Objective development and design standards may not discourage the development of middle housing through unreasonable costs, fees, delays, or other requirements …” (The “Model” Bill, p.2 (j), www.aei.org/research-products/one-pager/state-light-touch-density-tools/ – scroll down.)
AEI claims this will be a boon to local government because it “generates more tax yields per acre.” But who really pays? Homeowners, because tax assessments are based on highest potential use of the land. The bills’ many supporters and lobbyists include the Master Builders Association, Amazon and Chambers of Commerce.
Our legislature promotes itself as “liberal,” “green,” pro working class. This bill’s originator and the bills are the antithesis. This is free-reign capitalism for developers, realtors and financiers to make more bucks. The proponents of this legislation and the people of this state are being hood-winked.
It’s not too late to voice your concerns.
HB1110: https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=1110&Year=2023&Initiative=false
SB 5190: https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=5190&Initiative=false&Year=2023
— By Judy Bendich
Judy Bendich is a retired attorney who has worked on environmental and zoning issues in Seattle. She is now focused on educating voters statewide about the impacts of proposed housing bills in the Washington State Legislature.
Well, this confirms a suspicion. These bills just didn’t seem right from the beginning. I think our legislators were mislead. Thanks for publishing
If these bills pass, property values, thus property taxes, will increase. Real estate tax assessments are based on potential, not actual, use of property. Seniors and others on fixed incomes who are financially strained by escalating property taxes and utilities taxes, could feel pressured to sell their homes. Livable, single family homes, whose values have risen dramatically, will be purchased by developers. Middle income wage earners will be unable to afford the now increased cost of a single family home on a single family lot. A domino effect could ensue with adjoining property owners selling their property to avoid being beside, or perhaps between, the now multiple dwellings. This is happening in Seattle.
Why do Strom Peterson and Marko Liias support these bills? These housing bills flagrantly abuse local control of zoning ordinances, create no affordable housing for those who truly can’t afford housing, will raise property taxes, further degrade our valuable critical areas and environmental resources, stress our aging infrastructure, and push even middle income wage earners out of the running to buy what will be market rate homes.
The AEI’s fingerprints are all over these bills. Mr. Peterson and Mr. Liias, please explain yourselves.
Joan, don’t you think part of the goal is to force seniors out? And I’m not being flip. From the bigoted remark from a resident in the comment section of another MEN article, to the mocking and belittling on Twitter of seniors and disabled concerned about parking and mobility downtown, it’s pretty clear that long time residents/retirees are viewed as an enemy to a vision of “utopia” which includes street after street of multi-family dwellings and the increase in population which accompanies that view. Another clue to this hatred of seniors is a statement one resident said in response to anyone who dare disagree with her vision for Edmonds: we should all “move to browner pastures”. Increasing taxes is one sure fire way to reduce the number all those pesky Edmonds retirees stuffed into their single family homes.
Annon,
As you, I’ve seen an extraordinary amount of ageism in comments about the housing bills. Flippant, disrespectful comments implying that seniors are “privileged,” obstructing progress and taking up space that younger people are entitled to. Yet, as a senior myself, and having been involved in Edmonds politics since 2004, I know that many of our environmental activists, supporters of schools, champions of actual affordable housing, and otherwise engaged community members, are seniors. Those who are retired and on fixed incomes often have time to give back to their community in significant ways.
However, my guess is that the goal of the bill is profit, for financiers, developers, realtors, construction companies, architecture and engineering firms. And the resulting increased property taxes will provide more money for our legislators to spend, supposedly on our behalf. A side benefit, for those who so thoughtlessly disdain seniors, is that seniors could be forced out of their homes.
Excellent Reader View and Excellent Comments – very helpful and important information.
The concept of “highest and best use for property” concerns me.
I fear elimination of single-family zoning will allow for a property containing a single-family home to be taxed as if the property contains a multifamily building rather than the single family home actually on the property.
The words “highest and best use for property” always jump off the page at me when I see them.
Pretty shocking information. Who knows how to track lobbying money behind these bills? Typically, “follow the money” tells us who will benefit.
However, it seems pretty obvious that developers will benefit. And I’m still waiting for evidence that forced density has a positive result for anyone else. There is no shortage of negative examples.
many in my SFH neighborhood who are young and not retired. Utopia is not a choice it is a result. Utopia cannot be reached while infighting continues. As a retired person I want people to know that there are many of us who could easily get a parking permit but we choose to not apply so we can help accommodate those who do need parking places. Elders care for elders all of the time. During covid some said in the news we saw around the country that they didn’t care if those 60 and over died! It was so saddening to see this. As we are the ones who raised many and paid for all of their fun and frolic. We weren’t perfect no doubt but I think mistakes made were with good hearts. This hatred must stop. Both of youth and of older age individuals. Also not to be flip either Annon the older hold the purse strings often here. We are the ones giving much and talking little about it. I know you are speaking against belittling of seniors and home owners. I thank you for this.
