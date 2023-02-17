Reader view: Who will benefit from House and Senate housing bills? Follow the money

Pending bills in the state Legislature (HB1110/SB 5190) would require Edmonds and many other cities to rezone to increase the number of housing units on every single-family lot within one-half mile of “rapid transit” or within one-half mile of an “amenity,” defined as a park or a public or private school.



On affordability:

https://myedmondsnews.com/2023/02/reader-view-house-and-senate-bills-will-not-build-affordable-housing/



On housing bill SB 5466:

https://myedmondsnews.com/2023/02/state-senate-bill-to-increase-housing-near-transit-gets-a-hearing/

We need more affordable housing for middle-income wage earners and for low-income residents (minimum wage earners and those on fixed incomes). But that’s not what this legislation is about, and that’s not who benefits. Who’s really behind it? These bills were heavily influenced by the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), “a center-right think tank based in Washington DC” (Wikipedia) that advocates for “free markets”– “unleashed market forces,” opposes all governmental regulation, and urges preemption of all local regulation. It’s housing motto is “Right to Build.”



In January 2023, AEI gave a presentation to the National Association of Home Builders Leadership, with a road map to eliminate all local government regulations and let free enterprise reign. The presentation is candid. It advocates Reagan-era “trickle-down” theory, but labels it “promotion of filtering down.” The theory is the more you build, the lower the prices will be. AEI even included a “model” bill, that tracks closely with the language in HB 1110/SB 5190. Compare AEI’s “Objective zoning standards … mean standards that do not require or allow personal or subjective judgment by a public official … do not discourage the development through unreasonable costs, fees, delays, or other requirements … ” Now look at HB 1110, p.10, (4)(a) “Objective development and design standards do not require or allow personal or subjective judgment by a permit administrator. Objective development and design standards may not discourage the development of middle housing through unreasonable costs, fees, delays, or other requirements …” (The “Model” Bill, p.2 (j), www.aei.org/research-products/one-pager/state-light-touch-density-tools/ – scroll down.)



AEI claims this will be a boon to local government because it “generates more tax yields per acre.” But who really pays? Homeowners, because tax assessments are based on highest potential use of the land. The bills’ many supporters and lobbyists include the Master Builders Association, Amazon and Chambers of Commerce.



Our legislature promotes itself as “liberal,” “green,” pro working class. This bill’s originator and the bills are the antithesis. This is free-reign capitalism for developers, realtors and financiers to make more bucks. The proponents of this legislation and the people of this state are being hood-winked.



It’s not too late to voice your concerns.



HB1110: https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=1110&Year=2023&Initiative=false

SB 5190: https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=5190&Initiative=false&Year=2023

— By Judy Bendich

Judy Bendich is a retired attorney who has worked on environmental and zoning issues in Seattle. She is now focused on educating voters statewide about the impacts of proposed housing bills in the Washington State Legislature.