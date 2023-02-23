Reminder: Next Edmonds Winter Market Feb. 25

The next City of Edmonds-sponsored winter market will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 on 5th Avenue North between Main and Bell Streets.
Local vendors will be offering a wide range of items including artisan packaged food, jewelry and locally made home items. The remaining markets are scheduled for March 25 and April 29.
