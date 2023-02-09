Scene in Edmonds: A UFO with green legs?

Photographer Doug Parrott reported that on Wednesday, “A UFO was observed buzzing the 5 p.m. incoming Edmonds ferry. The pilot of the craft appeared to be an alien with green legs. Anyone having information about this encroachment on our territory, please contact the Chinese Space Command,” Parrott joked.
