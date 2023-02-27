Scene in Edmonds: Brandt geese

While on her walk Monday, photographer Julia Wiese noticed a large flock of Brandt geese feeding along the shore of Edmonds’ Marina Beach. There were over a hundred geese, and a separate video here shows most of them, she said.
