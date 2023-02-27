Scene in Edmonds: Cloud formations Posted: February 26, 2023 4 Photo by Lee Lageschulte Photo by Marcia Fankhauser Photo by Nancy Krogh The clouds took on some interesting shapes Sunday, as local photographers noted.
