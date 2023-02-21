Scene in Edmonds: Flag duty Posted: February 21, 2023 7 Edmonds Lions Club volunteers (L-R) Clint Wright, Tom Snyder and Sue Charles take down flags at the end of the Presidents Day holiday Monday. Since 1990, Edmonds Lions Club members have been placing the flags in front of local businesses on holidays as a club fundraiser. (Photo by Bob Sears)
