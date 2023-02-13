Scene in Edmonds: Lions Club at school district resource fair

Members of the Edmonds Lions Club participated in the Edmonds School District Recreation and Resource Information Fair Feb. 11. Club members brought all kinds of books, mainly for children but also for adults, and distributed 297 of them to fair attendees.
My Edmonds News
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.