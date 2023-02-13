Scene in Edmonds: Lions Club at school district resource fair

Posted: February 12, 2023 0
Lions Club members L-R: Vern Woods, Judy Forgey, Jim Forgey and Sandy Tsiang. (Photo courtesy Edmonds Lions Club)

Members of the Edmonds Lions Club participated in the Edmonds School District Recreation and Resource Information Fair Feb. 11. Club members brought all kinds of books, mainly for children but also for adults, and distributed 297 of them to fair attendees.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME