Scene in Edmonds: Marsh birds Posted: February 12, 2023 3 A tiny downy woodpecker searches for insects at the Edmonds Marsh Friday. (Photos by Michael Lowell) A golden crown sparrow among some snow berries. A redwing blackbird sings its morning song while sitting on cattail reeds.
