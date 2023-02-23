Scene in Edmonds: Marsh herons

Photographer Michael Lowell visited the Edmonds Marsh Wednesday and saw half a dozen great blue herons huddled on the cold morning. “Suddenly, they got spooked, took off and moved closer to the southwestern lookout area where I was standing,” Lowell said.
