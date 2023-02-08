Scene in Edmonds: Miniature horse surprises residents at Cedar Creek Memory Care

Residents at Cedar Creek, A Koelsch Memory Care Community, were greeted Tuesday by a friendly, four-legged visitor – Domi – a registered therapy miniature horse owned by Brian Hohstadt of Triple B Foundation.

“The sheer joy on our resident’s faces when Brian brings one of his miniature horses is heartwarming,” said Karli Christiansen, Cedar Creek’s director of community relations. “We see residents who are oftentimes quiet and subdued get excited, smile, and interact with the horses when they visit.”

The science of human-animal interaction (HAI), which explores how relationships with animals can impact health and well-being has increased animal-assisted therapy usage in the U.S. Multiple studies show that equine-assisted therapy can improve moods, energy-levels, engagement, communications, memory, socialization, and overall quality of life in individuals with dementia.