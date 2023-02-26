Scene in Edmonds: Moving day for salmon

While on her walk Saturday, photographer Julia Wiese noticed the coho salmon net pen was on its way to its new home, where it will stay until about June. The movers included (from L-R on the pen) Puget Sound Anglers Sno-King branch members Doug Campbell and Scott, and Branch President Eric Sather. Port of Edmonds employees (L-R) Nick and Luke used a port boat to maneuver the pen to its destination.

The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife Feb. 16 delivered yearling coho salmon to the net pen, which was assembled Feb. 11 by the Puget Sound Anglers Association Sno-King Chapter.

Saturday’s move was expected to take approximately 1.5 hours from inside the port marina to the corner of the Edmonds Fishing Pier. It’s a slow process because the net is about 10 feet underwater. When asked by an observer how many fish were expected to return, Club President Sather responded “on average 1-2% return to the area.”

Local seals were seen inspecting the process as it moved along the way.