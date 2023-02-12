Scene in Edmonds: Net pen ready for salmon

In what has become an annual event, volunteers from the Puget Sound Anglers Association Sno-King Chapter Saturday morning assembled a coho salmon net pen along the Edmonds waterfront, after which a Port of Edmonds work boat towed it to guest moorage.

Next week, 30,000 coho salmon smolt from the Issaquah fish hatchery will be introduced to the pen. After spending a few months in Edmonds waters for imprinting, the salmon will be released to mature. When it comes time to spawn, the hope is that the survivors will return to the Edmonds area to lay eggs or be caught by local fishermen.

— Photos by Brent Tugby