Scene in Edmonds: Rough water

Photographer Janine Harles captured the whitecaps on the Edmonds waterfront during strong winds Monday. The water was so rough, Washington State Ferries temporary suspended the Edmonds-Kingston ferry service from about 5:30-7 p.m.
My Edmonds News
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.