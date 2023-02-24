Scene in Edmonds: Seeking warmth Posted: February 23, 2023 8 On a very chilly Thursday, photographer Kevin O’Keeffe captured the cast bronze sculpture Vision, by Everett DuPen, reaching for the sun. Part of the City of Edmonds’ public art collection, the sculpture is located at the Edmonds Library Plaza.
