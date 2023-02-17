Scene in Edmonds: Yearling coho salmon arrive

The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife Wednesday delivered yearling coho salmon to a net pen assembled Feb. 11 by the Puget Sound Anglers Association Sno-King Chapter. The net pen is currently in the Port of Edmonds Marina but will be moved to the Edmonds Fishing Pier, where the young coho salmon will be fed for about two to three months and then released to Puget Sound.
