School district celebrates Black Lives Matter Month of Action Feb. 4 at Mountlake Terrace Library

The Edmonds School District is hosting a kick-off celebration for Black Lives Matter Month of Action at the Mountlake Terrace Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.
The event, which will be in Spanish and English, will include local leaders reading books, rock painting and other art activities, and book displays from the Sno-Isle and Edmonds School District Libraries.
The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.
All are welcome!
