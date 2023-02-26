Scriber Lake High School to host information night March 8

Scriber Lake High School will be hosting a virtual information night March 8 at 7 p.m. to welcome students interested in taking a new approach with their education.
The school, located in Edmonds, is geared toward students who benefit from more one-on-one attention, are looking for a fresh start or are having difficulty in their current school setting.
Attendance at an informational events is mandatory to apply to the school. In addition to the event March 8, additional meetings will be held May 3, June 7 and Aug. 16. Potential attendees can register for the meeting here.
