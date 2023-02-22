Sierra Park to be closed Feb. 23 for tree removal

Edmonds’ Sierra Park will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 23 between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. for the removal of two trees.

Edmonds Parks Department staff will remove one hazardous tree, which will involve falling the tree into the parking lot area. In addition, park staff will remove a birch tree in the parking lot that has a bark beetle infestation.

According to a Wednesday city-issued press release, the parks department has posted signs about the work and will close the park early Thursday to prep and create a work zone space.

Sierra Park is located at 19020 80th Ave. W. in Edmonds.