Snow what? Edmonds soccer team finds a way to play

Edmonds resident Mary Anne Dillon shared this feel-good story involving her daughter’s soccer team:

On Sunday, the FC Edmonds Girls ’08 Super League Premier soccer team’s game was cancelled due to snow on its normal home field. “Our opponent drove all the way from Spokane and we weren’t going to have them drive back for a rescheduled game,” said Dillon, who serves as team manager. “After some phone calls we found a field, got the help from our awesome parents, and went to work clearing the pitch so we could get the game in.

“Everyone did a great job and we got some unexpected help from the sun,” Dillon continued. “We won 3-1 to boot!” The team is led by Coach Adam Hewitt and Assistant Coach Tim Schell.