Sound Transit planning I-5 and SR 104 ramp and lane closures this week

Sound Transit has several ramp closures planned this week to facilitate the ongoing Lynnwood Link light rail extension work:

One lane of the eastbound State Route 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 9-11 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The westbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5 will close from 9-11 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Three lanes of northbound I-5 will close at Montlake Terrace, from milepost 177 to 179, from 9-11 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Three lanes of southbound I-5 will close at Montlake Terrace, from milepost 177 to 179, from 1-4 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.

The two outside lanes of southbound I-5 will close at Montlake Terrace, from milepost 177 to 179, from 9-11:59 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.

The two outside lanes of the 220th Street Southwest on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9-11:59 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.