Special meeting of Edmonds Planning Board set for Feb. 15

A special meeting of the Edmonds Planning Board is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 15, to address technical difficulties during the planning board’s Feb. 8 regular meeting, including the lack of a meeting recording.

The Feb. 15 agenda includes all items from the Feb. 8 regular meeting. Item 4 (audience comments) has been supplemented to include written public comments that were submitted after the Feb. 8 meeting packet was published but before this meeting.

This is a hybrid meeting, with the in-person portion of the meeting at 7 p.m. in council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. The Zoom link is available at https://edmondswa-gov.zoom.us/j/81526776291, Webinar ID: 815 2677 6291.

The meeting can also be accessed by telephone at +1 253 215 8782, using the Webinar ID above.

The meeting agenda includes:

– Everyone’s Edmonds vision statement and Comprehensive Plan update

– Planning Board retreat preparation

– Design review process and stepback standard for certain CG-zoned projects

