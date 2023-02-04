Sponsor spotlight: Love lists

We’ll take any opportunity to celebrate love, especially in a downtown as sweet as ours. This year, we’re doing something extra special: participating shops, restaurants, and businesses who signed up for our Love Lists promotion are not only showcasing something from their business they think you’ll adore, but they’re also highlighting a product or service they hold dear from another downtown business. Look for the window clings around the fountain blocks indicating they threw a hat in the ring (as it were), and scroll on to see who’s crushing on whom.

Bench & Board knows how to add a double dose of cute to every holiday, and Valentine’s Day is certainly no exception. Come in for their “Heart in Edmonds” glasses that feature the State of Washington with a heart over Edmonds. They’re the perfect dining accessory to celebrate the place you love with the one you love. When you’re ready to take your love out on the town, Bench & Board recommends trying the Chilaquiles on the Salt & Iron brunch menu: “They are our go-to for brunch!”

Calypso Edmonds is featuring a special cocktail for love month. The “Caribbean Caipirinha” is mixed with passion fruit purée, mixed berries, cachaça, and lime. It’ll be served in their favorite glass from Bench & Board, with their favorite number sequence—98020, of course—etched on it. As Calypso told us, “We choose to promote Bench & Board and their top-quality glassware. They offer beautiful gold detailed stemless champagne flutes and Edmonds-inspired rocks glasses for your favorite cocktails at home!”

Crow has the perfect gift you might not have thought about for all your loves, including the customer-favorite leather and silver bracelets. Opt for red to show off your love chops or an array of other colors available at the shop. They recommend taking your valentine to Walnut Street Coffee for a sweet pick-me-up. “This season, their Love Bomb Mocha is made with dark and milk chocolate and a splash of cherry, topped with whipped cream and a dusting of cocoa. True love!”

Dusted Valley Wine Bar was made for lovers. Treat yours to a glass (or bottle) of their 2021 Olsen Vineyard Chardonnay. It was picked at perfect ripeness, preserving its beautiful fruit flavors and racy acidity. It’s a great food wine, so it’s also perfect for pairing with whatever your Valentine’s Day plans have in store for you. Looking for pairing recs? The Dusted Valley team is a big fan of The Market’s Rock Fish Tacos: “The acidity in our Chardonnay pairs nicely with the beer-battered rockfish and honey chili aioli. And brings out a little something tropical with the mango salsa. Delicious!”

Edmonds Bookshop has cards and books for everyone on your love list. In particular, Grumpy Monkey Valentine Gross-Out. The shop is featuring Arista Wine Cellars’s Louis de Grenelle, Saumur, Sparkling Cabernet Franc, Rosé Brut, a lovely sparkling wine from the Loire Valley, France. Books and bubbles—that’s something we can really get behind.

Edmonds Carriage House Airbnb has hosted sweethearts from far and wide. With its ideal downtown location, the historical horse haven is walkable to all kinds of date night locations, including SanKai. The “signature SanKai Roll is a personal favorite, and their sashimi is so fresh and delicious as well. For a fun night out, reserve one of their new clear heated outdoor domes for a truly one-of-a-kind sushi experience.”

FIELD prides itself on being a purveyor of pampering. Indulge your lover with a gorgeous FIELD Crate filled to its beautiful wooden brim with items they’re sure to love: shower steamers, soap, a candle and matches, lip balm, chocolate, and, naturally, fresh flowers. Double down on a romantic weekend by booking a stay at the Edmonds Carriage House Airbnb down the block: “The Carriage House is in the heart of downtown and blocks from the water. The hosts of this rental property are locals and love to share their insider knowledge of all the best places to eat, shop and explore. The Carriage House is a gem, and we can’t recommend it enough!”

Fire & The Feast is the perfect place to split a bowl of bolognese à la, one of the most romantic films of our time, Lady and The Tramp. And, they’re shooting a cupid’s arrow right ‘atcha with their three-course Valentine’s Day menu for $65 February 10th-12th and 14th. The menu will feature dishes like Arancini Funghi, Lobster Risotto, and Stone Fruit Crostatas for Dessert. Roses and bubbly will be available for pre-order through the reservation link on their website. As for a pre or post-date activity, the fine folks at Feedme Hospitality recommend individual sessions or a monthly membership at Sauna Hut to sweat it all out.

Kelnero is celebrating love month and its fourth birthday in true Kelnero style: “Romantic specials for one, two, or three? (we’re not here to judge) will be available Saturday through Tuesday. We’ll be offering a scrumptious app platter, homemade chocolate cake, and of course, cocktail specials, including our world-famous Cupid’s Chocolate Martini!” You’ll be extra welcome if you roll up to the bar in a cozy Wanakome or another adorable sweatshirt from nearby Rogue.

Maize & Barley is a connoisseur of all things local. They noticed their friend and beertender Robyn frequently wearing cute fingerless gloves from MaJe Gallery, so highlighting one of their favorite shops made perfect sense for this year’s Love Lists. Sport your warm wearables, join them for a glass of house-made draft Sangria on their popular patio bar, and cuddle up with one of our blankets and your furry pal for the perfect amount of literal and figurative warm and fuzzies.

MaJe Gallery keeps beautiful art on rotation, and Valentine’s season is certainly no exception. This year, the gallery has unique, mixed media, one-of-a-kind heart valentines by The Artful Canary. To round out your gift, they recommend presenting your gift from MaJe over an individual French Press Coffee from Vinbero, which “is not only delicious but also an experience complete with an hourglass timer. Pair it with one of their fresh cookies, and you’re in heaven.”

The Market is bringing its popular Lobster Grams back this year! Choose a half Maine or Connecticut-style (or PNW crab) roll wrapped in a cute box with a punny Valentine’s Day tag: “Let’s Shell-abrate Our Love.” Pair it with an Ombu Salon + Spa gift card for a relaxing service of your choice (they vote for an organic facial or stone massage), and your love will be absolutely gushing.

Ombu Salon + Spa is devoted to spoiling the special people in your life, including you! Consider a customized organic facial, soothing massage, or forever people pleaser: a gift card. Then, take your sweet to Maize & Barley for one of their rotating IPAs. With a selection that’s always local and constantly changing, you’ll both find something you’re sure to love!

Pelindaba Lavender knows extra smooches are in your near future, so they’re preparing you with lavender lip care products to ensure your lips stay moisturized, luscious, and prepped for potential. Another thing that’ll plump your kisser? The Spicy Mango Margarita from Santa Fe Mexican Grill & Cantina right across the street!

Pear Tree Consignment is all about showing the Edmonds love by donning one of their luxurious 100% cashmere sweaters in an array of colors and sizes. They’re perfect for date night or a gift for that special someone, as is lavender lip balm from Pelindaba Lavender. Kissable lips are always in style!

Rogue is the perfect place to find a date night outfit set to impress. Try their vintage-inspired, goes-with-anything midi—the perfect fun and flirty date dress. It has a flattering fit with ruching at the sides, a sassy exaggerated slit, and an exposed back. Get ready for your night on the town with a stop at Slate Salon + Spa up the block, where their talented hair stylists and estheticians will send you out looking—and feeling—your best.

Salt & Iron is offering Valentine’s specials all weekend. Their menu features Guajillo Chocolate Sopa, Tuna Crudo, cocktail specials, and The Pearl—their Valentine’s dessert that will surely make your heart skip a beat. Make a night of it and hit nearby Dusted Valley Wine Barfor the Stained Tooth Syrah.

SanKai has the ideal date-night ambiance, so make your reservations early for their 14-piece Omakase Nigiri (14 pieces on the 14th!). Present your love with a crowgift card from right across the street! You can also pick out your own valentine’s cards, candles, or even a heart-shaped necklace.

Santa Fe Mexican Grill & Cantina wants you to treat your sweet to dinner and a movie. Get $10 off any bill of $50 or more when you present your same-day movie ticket from next-door neighbor, The Edmonds Theater. The promotion will run all of February: “We are huge fans of the Throwback Thursday Night movies at the Edmonds Theater every 3rd Thursday!”

Sauna Hut knows February is an excellent month to get your sweat on (in so many ways), so they’re offering a deal on infrared sauna time. Become an infrared sauna member for only $129 per month and enjoy up to one 60 min session per day in one of their private rooms. Sweat, relax, detox, and repeat! Post-sweat, they recommend heading to Fire & The Feast for a date night to enjoy all the Italian flare. “We love the bolognese pappardelle and Spritz to sip on.”

Slate Salon + Spa knows how to pamper your people. Try a Lalicious natural home spa treatment scented with citrus rose, vanilla, or lavender—you choose! Then, walk over to Kelnero for a “Black Rose cocktail with the romantic ingredient of rose liqueur that hits all Valentine’s senses!”

Vinbero loves to spoil all your taste buds. This Valentine’s Day week, stop in to sample their à la carte coursed dinner special with wine pairings. Enjoy a unique appetizer, entree, and dessert carefully paired with one of their favorite wines. Try all three courses together or just one or two on their own, with or without wine. When you dine at Vinbero, you’ll notice the fresh, fragrant, stunning pink roses on every table. This Valentine’s Day, Vinbero is shining a light on one of their big crushes: FIELD by Morgan & Moss: “Their elegant floral displays brighten up our day, every single day. Make Valentine’s or any day a little more beautiful by picking up an arrangement or a few stems from FIELD next time you’re downtown!”

Walnut Street Coffee is ready to make your Valentine’s Day easy. They have the perfect trio for your love: Chocolates, a Walnut gift card, and the sweetest card for your words of devotion. Try one of their LOVEly drinks while you’re there and heed their insider advice: “We’ll be heading to the Edmonds Bookshop for our sweeties. We love to select something from their shelves with their staff’s most recent favorite reads. The shelf is kind of tucked away, so just ask if you don’t see it!”

Show Us The Mushy Gushy

You’ll find plenty of ways to treat your sweet—and patronize your favorite downtown businesses—this love month. Share with us where you end up. Tag @edmondsdowntown in your posts on Instagram and Facebook, and add the hashtag #loveedmonds. We’ll share our favorites to our stories.

Now, go get your love on!

Created by the Edmonds City Council in early 2013, the Edmonds Downtown Alliance (Ed!) is a focused, funded organization that supports and improves business conditions in Edmonds. With over 350 members, Ed! funds programs related to activities such as beautification, marketing, security, parking, clean-up or administration. The Edmonds community recognizes Ed! by programs such as Edmonds Holidays and the Holiday Trolley, Lovin’ Summer Edmonds, After Hours Parking signage, bright green umbrellas, and bike racks, among other strategic programs. For more information, we invite you to visit edmondsdowntown.org.

— By Whitney Popa, main photo by Matt Hulbert