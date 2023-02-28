Sponsor spotlight: Progress made on Edmonds Rotary Club’s inclusive playground

Since March of 2020, the Edmonds Rotary Club has been raising funds for an all-inclusive playground at the newly renovated Civic Park.

Mika’s Playground is the city’s first truly inclusive playground, allowing children of all abilities to be able to play together. Former Edmonds Rotary member and President David Kaufer, who has been overseeing the playground’s fundraising efforts, said the club has received support from the 21st District legislative delegation — Reps. Lillian Ortiz-Self and Strom Peterson and Sen. Marko Liias — to support a $250,000 appropriation in the state’s capital budget.

The push for state funding was initiated by Alison Alfonzo Pence, who serves as the Edmonds Rotary Club’s large grant chair and current vice president. Pence said she recently retired from her job as executive director for a Seattle food bank, where she wrote many grants, and prior to that had worked in Olympia, so was familar with the legislative process.

She made her first funding request to the state Legislature in 2020, just prior to the COVID pandemic, “but everything came to a standstill,” she said. As lawmakers began gearing up last for the 2021 legislative session, she renewed her efforts, putting in a request for $250,000.

Alfonzo Pence and Kaufer joined other project managers and developers for a “hard hat” tour of the progress — and they along with other Edmonds Rotary Club members are anxiously awaiting the ribbon cutting scheduled for June 2023.