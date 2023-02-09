The L.C. Engel Legacy: Part 2

Part two of a two-part series on the L.C. Engel Legacy. You can read Part 1 here. This article continues the history of the L.C. Engel Building as well as the history of the L.C. Engel Tavern/Pub.

For nearly the next two decades (1954-1973) the two ground-floor spaces of the Engel Building were home to a variety of businesses according to the yearly published Polk Business Directories, and advertisements in the local telephone company’s Yellow Pages.

The longevity of the businesses varied greatly, from as little as one year to up to seven years.

The nature of the businesses varied also. They included Frenchy’s Barbershop and Jim The Barber, along withThe Edmonds Music Center, Superior Flooring, Bakinka Jr’s Women’s Clothing, The Christian Science Reading Room and others.

A “Storied” Tenant Arrives

At the end of 1973, The Christian Science Reading Room decided not to renew its lease. Once the space was available, Kathie and John Chapman — who had opened the Edmonds Bookshop two years earlier in the Beeson Building at 408 Main (now the home of ArtSpot) — moved over to the 111 5th Ave. S. space. Jim The Barber remained at 109. The Chapmans also lived upstairs in the large space that was above the bookshop and the barbershop.

The Chapmans ran the bookshop for the next six years. In 1978, they found a buyer in a couple who had recently arrived from Illinois, Betty and Jim Morrow. Along with the purchase of the business, they also purchased the building. They honored Jim The Barber’s lease for two more years, and then chose to expand the bookshop’s footprint and operations. The Morrows tore down the wall between the businesses, removed one of the front doors, added bookshelves, and remodeled the upstairs space into two apartments (107 ½ 5th Ave. S.). The result on the ground floor was the bookshop as we fundamentally know it today, with an address of 111 5th Ave S.

With lots of hard work and the community’s support, the bookshop continued to thrive over the next decade and became a growing treasure within the community. When the Morrows decided in 1987 they needed to start thinking about retirement, they built a home in Anacortes, and traveled back and forth to the bookshop. After three years, they decided to finally put the business up for sale.

As Kathie and John Chapman had done before them, the Morrows were determined to find the right owners to take over the business and extend its legacy. After numerous interviews, the Morrows finally found the perfect couple – Susan and Barry Hildebrandt — who had recently moved to the northwest from Connecticut. Both had a long association with — and love for –books.

Susan and Barry purchased the bookshop in 1990, but the Morrows retained ownership of the building. Later the Morrows sold the building to Greg Payne, who is still the building’s owner.

Susan and Barry operated the bookshop for the next decade, expanding its operations and further building upon the community’s loyalty that the Chapmans and Morrows had started and cherished. By early 2000, the Hildebrandts had also begun to think about retirement, but they wanted to be absolutely sure that any new owner would carry on the tradition, quality and legacy that the previous bookshop owners had established.

After a lot of conversations with prospective buyers who had little or no bookselling or business experience, the Hildebrandts finally were approached by a couple in early 2001. Mary Kay Sneeringer and David Brewster both had worked in the bookselling industry and were eager albeit anxious about taking over the business. Susan also wanted to make sure that the transition went well, so she agreed to stay around for a month or two to help the new owners. That is now over 20 years ago, and Susan is still working part time at the bookshop. Sadly, Barry has since passed on.

Under Mary Kay and David’s leadership, the bookshop’s clientele and reputation for excellence continued to expand. But the sands in the hourglass continued to fall. In 2021, Mary Kay and David decided it was time to move into semi-retirement and pass the torch to the bookshop’s next dedicated owner who would carry on the legacy.

Fortunately, Mary Kay and David did not have to go looking for the right person to take a hold of the reins — they had that person already in the bookshop.

Michelle Bear started working in the bookshop in 2007 and was promoted to assistant manager in 2016. Interestingly, even though Michelle became the new owner in 2021, previous owner Mary Kay continues to work at the bookshop part time, as does her predecessor and previous owner, Susan. Talk about a legacy. Three stalwarts still dedicated to the bookshop, and the community.

When you visit the Edmonds Bookshop, take time to look at the stained-glass window on the bookshop’s south wall. You will see the name of the man who started it all.

Note: For further information on the Edmonds Bookshop’s 50-plus-year history, and a more detailed history regarding the individual owners, please see the wonderful article written by Larry Vogel for My Edmonds News here.

A history of Engel’s Lunch & Tavern

In summer 1927, L.C. decided to build another structure on his property. This time it was a small, one-story concrete building, across the alleyway and south of his original two-story building at 113 5th St.

According to an interview with L.C.’s granddaughter Louise Drake in 1997, L.C. was apparently thinking about opening another butcher shop in the building. But his wife Zetta talked him out of it.

Note that the small wooden building to the right was later moved northward so that it abutted up to the Engel Lunch building. The wooden building initially was the home of Mothershead Real Estate, but later the longtime home of MiLady’s Beauty Shop.

As a result, the first tenant in the building was the Sanitary Bakery owned by Adolph Gebala. The bakery opened in December 1927. Unfortunately, four months later, two youths robbed Gebala at 3 a.m. as he stepped out of the bakery to get some coal. The youths got away with all of the bakery’s money ($72). The bakery closed shortly thereafter, and a dime store became the next tenant.

Records show by 1931, the dime store had been replaced by a shoe repair business owned by E. J. Miller. But the shoe repair business apparently did not last long either.

Realizing that prohibition was going to end soon, the Engel family — including L.C., his eldest daughter (Eathel), his son (Ernest), and granddaughter Louise Thayer — pooled their monies and opened up Engel’s Lunch and Tavern in early 1934. The Engels applied for, and were awarded, the first beer license in Edmonds. The license was taken out in Ernest’s name, and it is still in effect today.

According to the Engel’s family history, everyone worked in the eatery when it first opened. Eathel was adamant that it was going to be a family place where mothers and children could come, enjoy a lunch and get an ice cream cone or a soda. Eathel also refused to serve a beer to minors, although it was not against the law at the time. She stated that she did not want it become a “saloon”-type tavern.

After its successful opening, L.C. departed the business three months later, and Ernest sold out his interest in the restaurant to Eathel in 1936. Eathel managed the business for the next 26 years. Due to customer interest and suggestions, the lunchroom evolved over time. Initially Engel’s Lunch served primarily cold sandwiches, coffee and ice cream. But when clients suggested that Eathel serve hot roast beef sandwiches, she accommodated them. The lunchroom became a full-blown restaurant, serving hot roast beef sandwiches, Swiss steak, fresh made chili and soups plus a variety of pies that were made in the family home and brought over to the restaurant.

By the late 1950s, Eathel realized that that there were a lot of restaurants in Edmonds, and she didn’t want to work as hard anymore. So Engel’s Lunch and Tavern reverted back to its simpler fare. In 1962, Eathel sold the business, (but not the building) to Mr. and Mrs. George Selma, who continued the tradition and quality of the Engels.

Over the next 20 years, the business changed ownership and names on several occasions, including The Ref’s Time Out and The Irish Pub. At one point, the place had become so run down that Eathel and Louise wanted to disassociate the Engel name from the business.

Fortunately, Michael Dunne became the new owner around 1980, and cleaned up the establishment while renaming it the Irish Pub.Five years later, Dan Schultz purchased the business. He received permission from the Engel family to rename the business “Engel’s Pub” in honor of the Engels and Michael Dunne’s “Irish Pub,” and the restoration work he had accomplished.

Since 1985 the pub/tavern has changed hands, with its focus at times revolving around the music scene, but the quality has continued to be upheld. In 2009, when owned by Renata and Skip Churchill, Engel’s Pub was named “Best Blues Club” by the Washington Blues Society. Dawn Vinberg is the pub’s current owner and is carrying on the legacy.

The building is now 96 years old, and it has been the home to a tavern/pub for 89 years. That makes it the third-longest continuous business in the same location in Edmonds, behind The Edmonds Theater (November 1923), and The Edmonds Bakery (December 1923).

It stands as a part of the ongoing legacy of L.C. Engel, and his family’s dedication to the Edmonds community over the past 140 years.

Footnote: L.C. Engel died on June 19, 1942 at the age of 72.

— Researched and written by Byron Wilkes

The research was made possible with the assistance of Betty Gaeng, Michelle Bear of the Edmonds Bookshop and its previous owners, The Sno-Isle Genealogy Society, Lisa at the Everett Library’s Northwest Room, the Lynnwood Library and their microfiche archives, the Edmonds Historical Museum, as well as recollections from several “old timers” within the Edmonds community.