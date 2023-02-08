Transit alert: Mountlake Terrace freeway station closed, power out overnight Feb. 9

Sound Transit’s contractor plans to transfer from temporary power to permanent power at the Mountlake Terrace parking garage overnight Thursday, Feb. 9, causing power outages in the area.

Outages will begin around 11 p.m. Feb. 9 and last until 5 a.m. Feb. 10, Sound Transit said. The MLT Freeway Station will be closed, and bus service will be rerouted to 236th Street Southwest. The flyer ramp to MLT Freeway Station will be closed. There will be pedestrian passage from 59th Place West to the MLT Garage.

The MLT Garage will remain open during the outage.

The signal at 236th Street Southwest and the Park-N-Ride will be out, as well as the streetlamps along 236th Street Southwest. There will be flaggers and uniformed police officers along 236th to direct traffic. Safety measures, including light portables and security, will be in place, Sound Transit said.